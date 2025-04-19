'Kesari Chapter 2' opens to mixed reviews as Akshay Kumar takes on colonial injustice in court

Farrell has spoken publicly about his son's condition on various occasions. In a recent interview with Candis Magazine, the Irish actor described the decision as “tricky”, explaining that he and Bordenave are taking steps now to ensure their son’s future care.

He said: “Some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself’, and I respect that. But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?”

Farrell expressed concern that, in such a scenario, James would become “a ward of the state”. He said this would result in losing control over where their son would be placed and what kind of care he would receive.

To avoid that outcome, Farrell and Bordenave are currently looking for a suitable residential facility where James can live while they are both still alive and able to support him during the transition. “We want to find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes,” Farrell said.

He added that their goal is for James to have “a full and happy life, where he feels connected”.

James turned 21 in September 2024. According to Farrell, that milestone brought changes in the types of support available. He noted that many services and safeguards offered to children with special needs are no longer accessible once they reach adulthood.

Speaking to People magazine, Farrell said: “Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place – special ed classes – that all goes away. So, you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

In 2024, Farrell launched a foundation in honour of James. The foundation is focused on supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. Farrell has previously been involved in advocacy work in this area and has spoken out about the need for inclusive programmes and long-term planning.

Farrell has also reflected on the progress James has made over the years. In an earlier interview, he recalled the first time he saw his son walk. “I knew they [James’s carers] were working on walking,” he said. “And I stood over there, and she let him go, and he just came to [me]. It was so profound. It was magic.” He continued: “I’ll never forget just the face of determination on him as he walked toward me. He took, like, six steps, and I burst into tears.”

James is Farrell’s eldest son. The actor also has another son, 14-year-old Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Farrell has used his platform to raise awareness of Angelman syndrome and the broader challenges faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities. His recent comments highlight the importance of long-term planning, access to adult services, and ensuring continuity of care.