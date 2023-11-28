Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Karan pens note as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ turns 20

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta.

Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho poster (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday penned down a long emotional note as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Taking to Instagram, KJo dropped a special collage video that had a few scenes from the film and the track ‘Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai’ playing in the background.

He captioned the post, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

He also revealed that Kal Ho Naa Ho was the last film his father (Yash Johar) was a part of from the Dharma family.

“For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you, papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

KJo also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film.

“And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts,” he concluded.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people — especially for actors’ emotional performances, songs, and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh’s iconic love confession: “I love you very much Naina” while reading from a blank diary?

Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition
Bollywood News
‘Main Atal Hoon’ sets release date
Bollywood News
Mahesh Babu calls Ranbir Kapoor “best actor in India”
NEWS
Gippy Grewal confirms gunfire outside Canada residence
NEWS
Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas
Bollywood News
‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones
FILM
Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal
FASHION
Advaitesha Birla and Hannah Husain turn heads at Le Bal des Débutantes
NEWS
Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change
Bollywood News
Alia latest Indian celebrity to fall prey to deepfake
MUSIC
Anuradha Juju on creating UN COP28 concert theme
Bollywood News
Manoj Bajpayee says 2023 has been a blessed year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW