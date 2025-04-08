Karan Johar’s drastic weight loss sparks Ozempic rumours after a viral mirror selfie shocks fans

Karan Johar’s latest mirror selfie has stirred up more conversation than any of his film announcements this year, and not for reasons he might have expected. A picture he shared on Instagram, showing off a significantly slimmer frame, has sparked a wave of concern among fans and followers. The photo, now deleted, featured him in a coordinated outfit, black hat, and oversized sunglasses, his usual style intact, but his thinner look raising eyebrows.

The reaction was swift, especially on Reddit, where users reposted the photo and launched into debates. Some worried he looked unwell. Others were quick to dismiss the concern, noting that someone with Karan’s access to top-tier doctors, trainers, and lifestyle amenities likely had it all under control. But not everyone was convinced.





A familiar name kept popping up in these discussions: Ozempic. The diabetes medication, now known for its use as a celebrity weight-loss aid, has become a buzzword in such transformations. Some Reddit users assumed its involvement, while others pushed back, calling out the dangers of jumping to conclusions. One user even referenced late actor Chadwick Boseman, reminding people how speculation around someone’s body can be deeply misplaced.

Karan, for his part, has already addressed the chatter. In a recent interaction with India Today Digital, he spoke about his lifestyle changes. “Being healthy, eating right, exercising, doing your best to look good, that’s what it’s about,” he said. When asked for more details, he shrugged it off with a smile, saying, “If I do that, I’ll give my secret away.”

The filmmaker’s noticeably slimmer frame sparked online debates, with some praising his dedication and others voicing concern Getty Images





He also reassured fans during an Instagram Live that he’s been feeling “lighter and better” lately, clearly aware that his transformation has not gone unnoticed.

Still, reactions remain mixed. While some applaud his efforts and discipline, others seem unsettled by the change.

For now, Karan seems unfazed by the rumours. Whether it’s the result of clean living or something more, only he knows the full picture.

But maybe the bigger question here isn’t about what’s behind Karan’s weight loss. It’s about how quickly we’re ready to scrutinise someone’s body even when they’ve said they’re doing just fine.