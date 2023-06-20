SRK unveils teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

The family drama is headlined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday dropped an appreciation post for his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar on completing 25 years in the film industry.

SRK penned a sweet note for Karan and also praised the teaser of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…,” SRK wrote.

SRK’s gesture made Karan emotional.

Replying to him, Karan wrote, “Bhai I love you…now and forever (red heart emojis) @iamsrk.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan’s return to director’s chair after 7 years. He has earlier directed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sharing the teaser’s link, Karan wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart – #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see…watch…and give love!!!

TEASER OUT NOW.”

It will be out in theatres on July 28.