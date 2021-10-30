Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to wrap up Brahmastra with a song?

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been in the making for the past few years. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Kapoor and Bhatt will be shooting for a song and by November end the production of the film will be wrapped up.

A source told the tabloid, “While Ayan has lined up a few sequences, the primary shoot is of the song. An elaborate set has been put up, and over 40 junior artistes will be part of the number. After Alia finishes her portions, she will return to the set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The next schedule of Karan Johar’s movie is lined up for December in Delhi.”

According to sources, a large set has been erected at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai for the song.

Well, Brahmastra is a superhero film, and fans of Kapoor and Bhatt are excited to watch them on the big screen together. The movie was slated to release in December last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the two actors will be tying the knot in December this year. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Veteran actor Yusuf Husain passes away
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to release in January next year
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli: Even Alia Bhatt is a hero in RRR
Entertainment
ZEE5 sets November 12 for the premiere of actioner Squad
INTERVIEWS
“I would love to do a horror-comedy film if someone offers me a good script,”…
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids adieu to streaming platforms
Entertainment
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill gives an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli on RRR clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
HEADLINE STORY
Zayn Malik denies he struck ex-partner Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do movie review: A sweet film that you can enjoy…
Entertainment
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46
Entertainment
Suriya reteams with Bala for their hat-trick film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to wrap up Brahmastra with…
Families Commission seeks public response as call of evidence ends…
Veteran actor Yusuf Husain passes away
UK to provide cheaper and easier access to therapies under…
Indian minister visits BAPS temple construction site in Abu Dhabi
Diwali celebrates positive triumphs, inclusion