Ibrahim Ali Khan speaks out for the first time on Saif's stabbing attack, reveals his dad's chilling words

The young actor shares how the traumatic event changed his relationship with his father.

Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan's chilling words

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about the night his father Saif Ali Khan was stabbed and how it changed their relationship

Pooja Pillai
May 12, 2025
Bollywood newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently spoke about the traumatic night his father was stabbed at their Mumbai home. Reflecting on the incident for the first time, Ibrahim shared his emotions and how the event shaped his bond with his father.

On 16 January 2025, around 2:30 am, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence during an attempted burglary. The assailant, later identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the house and stabbed Saif multiple times, including near his spine and neck. Despite his injuries, Saif managed to walk to Lilavati Hospital and seek medical help. He underwent multiple surgeries and spent several days recovering.


In an interview, Ibrahim recalled how he found out about the attack hours later while filming for his debut movie, Nadaniyaan. “I hadn’t slept that night. When I finally got the call at 5:30 am, I was shaken. I rushed to the hospital, and when I saw him, I couldn’t hold back my tears,” he shared. Ibrahim described how Saif, just out of surgery, opened his eyes, spoke briefly to his sister Sara, and asked for him.

Ibrahim confessed that hearing Saif’s words hit him hard. “He said, ‘If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.’ I broke down. I wished I had been there to protect him,” he admitted. Ibrahim also addressed rumours that he drove Saif to the hospital, clarifying that Saif walked into the emergency room himself, despite being seriously injured.


Reflecting on the aftermath, Ibrahim said that the incident brought him closer to his father. “When someone you love faces something like that, it changes how you see them. You realise how much they mean to you,” he explained.

Since the incident, security around Saif’s residence has been tightened, with AceSquad Security LLP taking charge. Saif, now on the road to recovery, recently appeared in Netflix’s Jewel Thief, while Ibrahim continues to navigate his budding acting career. He made his debut in Nadaniyaan, produced by Karan Johar, which has sparked mixed reactions online.

Despite the ordeal, Ibrahim remains determined to move forward, both personally and professionally. He acknowledges that being a star kid comes with scrutiny but says he is focused on making his own mark in the industry

