Saif Ali Khan’s first interview since home invasion: What he revealed amid controversy & conspiracy theories

Breaking his silence for the first time, Saif Ali Khan opens up about the terrifying night, the unanswered questions, and how the incident has reshaped his perspective on security and survival.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 11, 2025
In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan found himself in a real-life thriller when an armed intruder broke into his Mumbai residence in the dead of night. What was supposed to be just another peaceful evening in the Khan household turned into a night of horror, leaving Saif with multiple injuries and raising serious questions about celebrity security in India.

It all began when Saif, in his kurta-pyjama, heard unusual noises near his son Jeh’s room. What followed was a violent struggle with an intruder armed with two knives. “I didn’t realise it was a knife at first,” Saif recalled. “There was too much adrenaline. He was slashing at my neck, and I was blocking it with my hands. My palms, wrists, and arms were cut, but I didn’t feel the pain immediately.”

Speaking to Times of India, the actor shared how his quick reflexes and the sharp presence of mind of his househelp, Geeta, saved the day. “I was praying someone would get him off me,” Saif admitted. “Geeta was incredible. She shoved him away, and we managed to close the door.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan sprang into action, ensuring their children, Taimur and Jeh, were safe. “Kareena was shouting, ‘Take the kid out!’” Saif shared. “She got Jeh out of harm’s way while I was still grappling with the intruder.”

What makes this story even more astonishing is the extent of Saif’s injuries. A knife had penetrated his back, nicking his spinal cord and causing spinal fluid to leak. “The doctors said it was a millimetre away from paralysis,” Saif revealed. “It’s a miracle I can walk.”

Despite the severity of his wounds, Saif remained remarkably composed. “I told Kareena, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ Taimur asked me the same thing, and I reassured him too,” he said. The family’s decision to take an autorickshaw to the hospital made the situation feel all the more unreal. “The rickshaw driver saw the blood but stayed calm. He even took shortcuts to avoid bumps,” Saif recalled with a laugh.

While the physical scars are healing, the emotional impact lingers. Saif’s children have reacted in their own ways. “Jeh gave me a plastic sword and said, ‘Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes,’” Saif shared with a chuckle. Taimur, ever the composed one, has shown concern about security but remains unfazed.

As for the intruder, Saif harbours no hatred. “Taimur said he should be forgiven because he might have been hungry,” Saif said. “I understand desperation, but he crossed a line when he tried to kill me.”

Saif’s ordeal has sparked debates about celebrity security and urban safety. Yet, the actor remains unfazed. “I don’t believe in walking around with bodyguards. This wasn’t a targeted attack; it was a burglary gone wrong,” he insisted.

“It’s brought us closer as a family,” he admitted. “Kareena has been incredibly strong, and the kids have shown maturity beyond their years.”

This horrifying incident is more than just a celebrity scare rather, it’s a wake-up call. If someone as high-profile as Saif Ali Khan can be targeted in his own home, what does that say about the safety of the common citizen? The conversation around home security, particularly for public figures, is one that can no longer be ignored.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learnt, it’s this: never underestimate a man in a kurta-pyjama. Especially if his name is Saif Ali Khan!

