Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Suspect detained in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, actor recovering well

saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, 54, is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

MUMBAI POLICE have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Local media, including India Today, aired footage of a man in a white T-shirt being escorted into a police station, identifying him as the suspect.

However, senior investigating officer Dikshit Gedam stated there were no significant updates. "There's no update from yesterday regarding what we said," Gedam told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Khan, 54, is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Doctors expect him to be discharged in two to three days.

"We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well," said Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who led the surgery. Khan has been moved from the ICU to a special room and is on a regular diet.

Dr Dange detailed that Khan sustained three injuries—two on his hand and one on the right side of his neck—with the most serious wound near his thoracic spine.

"A sharp object was lodged deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord," he explained.
Doctors successfully removed the object and repaired the spinal injury.

Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, requested media not to speculate about the incident. "It has been an incredibly challenging day ... and we are still trying to process the events," she posted on Instagram.

Police believe the intruder entered the Bandra apartment intending to rob the family.

According to the police, the attacker demanded Rs 10 million (£94,511). A nanny, Eliyama Philip, first encountered the armed man around 2 am when he approached the actor's sleeping son.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue questioning the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies)

mumbai policesaif ali khankareena kapoor khankareena kapoorsaif ali khan stabbedsaif ali khan attackedsaif ali khan newssaif ali khan movies

Related News

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Leeds-hospitals-iStock
News

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

More For You

Yvette-Cooper-Getty

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that the government would conduct a three-month 'rapid audit' to understand the current extent and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government to conduct local inquiries into child sexual exploitation

THE UK government on Thursday announced a national review to assess the scale of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs and plans to launch new local inquiries into abuse cases.

The issue gained renewed attention earlier this month when a political row erupted between US tech billionaire Elon Musk and prime minister Keir Starmer, centred on historic sex offences involving British girls and men, primarily of South Asian origin, in northern English towns.

Keep ReadingShow less
People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

People celebrate Makar Sankranti at Leicester’s Shree Hanuman Temple

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.

The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

Keep ReadingShow less
PIA-ad-Paris

The ad, released to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, 'Paris, we're coming today.'

Pakistan orders probe into PIA ad criticised for 9/11 imagery

PAKISTAN's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered an investigation into a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) advertisement accused of resembling 9/11 imagery.

The ad, released on 10 January to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, "Paris, we're coming today."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications