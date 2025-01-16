Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after getting stabbed

BOLLYWOOD actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after sustaining stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, police confirmed on Thursday.
Khan, 54, is undergoing surgery following the incident, which occurred early in the morning.
"Khan is being treated ... and is out of danger," senior police officer Gedam Dixit told Reuters.
Hospital official Niraj Uttamani told ANI, "He is currently undergoing surgery," adding that the extent of the injuries would be clear once the procedure was completed.
A foreign object was found close to the spine, according to Uttamani, who is the chief operating officer of the hospital where Khan was admitted.
Khan, known for his roles in over 70 films and television series, lives in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai, with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, also an actor, and their two children.
Representatives of his wife confirmed that Khan was undergoing treatment following the burglary attempt, stating, "The rest of the family is doing fine."
Police reported that a female employee at the residence was also injured in the attack and is being treated.
Authorities have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspect.
The incident has led to calls for improved security in the city.
Clyde Crasto, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party, said on X, "If such high-profile people with ... security can be attacked in their homes, what could happen to common citizens?"
Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt echoed similar concerns, urging for a stronger police presence in Bandra, a popular area for film industry professionals. "The city, and especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," Bhatt said on X.
(With inputs from agencies)