Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.
The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.
He underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger.
Deputy commissioner of police Dixit Gedam told reporters, "Primary evidence suggests that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen and after entering India illegally, he changed his name."
The suspect, arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai, was using the alias Vijay Das but is believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.
According to Gedam, the man had been working with a housekeeping agency after arriving in Mumbai five to six months ago.
Police are now seeking custody of the suspect to further investigate the case, Gedam added.
On Friday, Mumbai police detained a key suspect linked to the case, while another person was detained on Saturday in Chhattisgarh.
The attack on the 54-year-old actor, one of India’s most prominent film stars, has sparked concerns over security in Mumbai and prompted calls for stronger policing.
