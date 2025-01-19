Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 19, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

He underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger.

Deputy commissioner of police Dixit Gedam told reporters, "Primary evidence suggests that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen and after entering India illegally, he changed his name."

The suspect, arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai, was using the alias Vijay Das but is believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

According to Gedam, the man had been working with a housekeeping agency after arriving in Mumbai five to six months ago.

Police are now seeking custody of the suspect to further investigate the case, Gedam added.

On Friday, Mumbai police detained a key suspect linked to the case, while another person was detained on Saturday in Chhattisgarh.

The attack on the 54-year-old actor, one of India’s most prominent film stars, has sparked concerns over security in Mumbai and prompted calls for stronger policing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

mumbai policesaif ali khanstabbing incidentbangladeshi nationalsaif ali khan stabbedsaif ali khan attackedsaif ali khan moviessaif ali khan news

Related News

Bradford-Getty
News

Asians celebrate Bradford City of Culture 2025 launch

driving-licence-iStock
Featured

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe
News

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe

More For You

Adeel Ali brings '10 Nights' to life in a powerful one-man performance

Adeel Ali brings '10 Nights' to life in a powerful one-man performance

ACCLAIMED theatre play 10 Nights has commenced another UK tour at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, where it will be staged until next Sunday (26).

Shahid Iqbal Khan’s Olivier Award-nominated one-man play, directed by Samir Bhamra, returns by popular demand. The multi-layered story explores themes of faith, community, and self-discovery. Versatile actor Adeel Ali follows up notable film, TV, and theatre projects by taking on the lead role in the story of a man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after taking part in itikaf – spending the last 10 nights of Ramadan in quiet reflection at a mosque.

Keep ReadingShow less
South Indian cinema set to dominate 2025 with blockbusters and star power
Thug Life

South Indian cinema set to dominate 2025 with blockbusters and star power

George A

AFTER a stellar year in 2024, south Indian cinema is set to capture global attention once again in 2025 with its signature mix of creative storytelling, thrilling action, and emotionally charged plots.

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries are gearing up to deliver another round of exciting films, many headlined by major superstars. The year has already kicked off with the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. Ajith Kumar’s Tamil entertainer Vidaamuyarchi is also on the way. Here is a roundup of south Indian movies to watch out for in 2025:

Keep ReadingShow less
Romiit Raaj: ‘I want to face the camera every single day’

Romiit Raaj

Romiit Raaj: ‘I want to face the camera every single day’

VERSATILE actor Romiit Raaj has entertained audiences with a wide range of roles in popular TV serials such as Maayka, Adaalat, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

In 2024, he joined the hit drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and quickly became a fan favourite with his portrayal of a lovable character who goes to great lengths to make his family happy and united through challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
David-Lynch-Getty

Throughout his career, Lynch received four Academy Award nominations, including three for Best Director. (Photo: Getty Images)

David Lynch, director of 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

DAVID LYNCH, the director known for films like Mulholland Drive and the TV series Twin Peaks, has died at 78.

A statement on Lynch’s official Facebook page read, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."

Keep ReadingShow less
Zain Imam on stardom and captivating role in 'Suman Indori'

Zain Imam

Zain Imam on stardom and captivating role in 'Suman Indori'

A DYNAMIC, decade-long journey in Indian television has seen Zain Imam rise from an exciting newcomer in his debut serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to a much-loved headline star.

After successes in serials such as the superhit drama Naamkarann, he continues to captivate audiences with his latest show, Suman Indori.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications