Golden girl Nikita Dutta is making it big in Bollywood

THE RISING STAR TALKS ABOUT HER JOURNEY, NEW FILM AND INSPIRATIONS

by ASJAD NAZIR

RAPIDLY rising star Nikita Dutta has been showing off her impressive range as an actress with a wide array of winning film and television projects.

She continued that impressive momentum with a terrific turn opposite Abhishek Bachchan in newly released film The Big Bull, which is based on real life events and revolves around one of the biggest financial crimes in Indian history. The new Hotstar release follows on from fabulous performances in high-profile projects like hit Bollywood films Gold and Kabir Singh.

With more interesting films on the way, including potentially boundary breaking dance horror flick Rocket Gang, she has become one to watch.

Eastern Eye caught up with Nikita Gill to discuss her acting journey, The Big Bull, acting hero and life lessons learned from lockdown.

What connected you to acting?

From the many things I remember, it was the feeling of

contentment and happiness that I felt after doing my first ever acting workshop. When I began to face the camera, I realised this feeling was a constant. It made me sure of the fact that this is something I can do for a lifetime.

Is it a coincidence your characters have been so different to each other or have you tried doing dramatically different roles?

I have been blessed with good luck to be offered the characters I got a chance to play. Though while picking my characters I have always looked for something different and intriguing. Experimenting with roles is something I enjoy doing.

You have played interesting characters, but which is closest to your heart?

There is a lot of love and sweat an actor puts in a character. It’s a very difficult task to pick a favourite. Though my role of Suman (in TV serial Ek Duje Ke Vaaste) remains the most relatable character to me and also one I played over the longest period of time.

Which role was the most challenging?

So far playing Mallika in (the film) Maska was a good challenge that I faced. It was a contrast to the most good-girl characters I have played. To think and talk like her I had to work on myself a lot.

Who has been the most memorable person you have worked with?

Being on shooting sets while working has always been my happy place. And I consider myself blessed to have worked with some really wonderful people in the industry. I do miss my times on the set of The Big Bull with (director) Kookie (Gulati) sir and Abhishek (Bachchan) cracking me up with their humour.

Does your approach change between film and television?

My approach towards any character I have to play or a story has always remained the same so far. The journey of getting into the skin of the character is irrespective of the medium.

Tell us about your role in The Big Bull?

I am playing the role of Priya Shah who is Hemant Shah’s (Abhishek Bachchan) wife. Unlike a cliché girl from the 1980s, as we would imagine, she is an educated and strong-headed girl. She voices her opinion and can differentiate the right and wrong.

What was the experience like of acting on a story based on real events?

The period this film is based on has always been intriguing to me. I have read and heard a lot of it from people around me from that generation. To play a part in The Big Bull felt like living through those events.

What is Abhishek Bachchan like to work with?

Abhishek is an extremely humble and warm person. My excited nervous energy on the first day calmed down with ease once we started speaking. He is extremely supportive as a co-actor.

Tell us about your next project Rocket Gang?

Rocket Gang is a children’s dance-comedy-horror film. It’s the first time that I am experimenting with these genres in one go. It’s also the first time I would be dancing a lot on screen. So, there is a lot to look forward to with this film.

What would be your dream role?

At the moment, I do hope to play a super woman in a film someday.

What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience?

As an audience I enjoy watching content that makes me smile and laugh. Rom-coms are my all-time favourite and most watched.

You are getting widely admired, but which leading lady do you most admire?

Out of the many leading ladies I look up to for their craft, Meryl Streep tops the list for a very long time now. What she brings to every character she plays is the most admirable thing about her.

What inspires you?

The love and the criticism, both keep me going. The love makes me grateful and criticism makes me want to do better.

What is the biggest life lesson lockdown has taught you?

Lockdown has taught me to have patience and value the present. It has multiplied my sense of gratitude towards the universe for all that we are blessed with. It has also taught me to appreciate the people and the smallest things around us.

Why should we watch The Big Bull?

The Big Bull is a film inspired by financial events that happened three decades ago. It’s a complete package of drama, thrill, shock, history, romance and much more. With an OTT release one can watch it in the comfort of their homes.

Instagram: @nikifying