Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: Can Starmer turn Windrush promises into policy?

One test of the government this summer is whether it can navigate the contested language of identity more confidently

starmer-bangladesh-migration
Sir Keir Starmer
Getty Images
Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaJun 24, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

Anniversaries can catalyse action. The government appointed the first Windrush Commissioner last week, shortly before Windrush Day, this year marking the 77th anniversary of the ship’s arrival in Britain.

The Windrush generation came to Britain believing what the law said – that they were British subjects, with equal rights in the mother country. But they were to discover a different reality – not just in the 1950s, but in this century too. It is five years since Wendy Williams proposed this external oversight in her review of the lessons of the Windrush scandal. The delay has damaged confidence in the compensation scheme. Williams’ proposal had been for a broader Migrants Commissioner role, since the change needed in Home Office culture went beyond the treatment of the Windrush generation itself.

The Windrush commissioner, the Reverend Clive Foster, a pastor in Nottingham, found himself on home turf in opening a Windrush event at Nottingham Forest’s City ground. Forest legend, Viv Anderson spoke of the racism that his pioneering generation of players faced, being pelted with apples, pears and bananas as a 19 year old, when sent by Brian Clough to warm up on the touchline at Carlisle in his first away game. The event captured the power of story-telling across the generations about past progress and today’s challenges. The 50th anniversary of Anderson becoming England’s first black full international cap, which coincides with co-hosting Euro 2028, offers a landmark moment for football to tell the story of its journey towards inclusion.

Whether Britain should become a multi-ethnic society was fiercely debated in the era of Enoch Powell, two decades after the Windrush docked. This had become a settled social and political fact by the turn of the century. Indeed, Powell himself saw mass repatriation as a time-limited agenda, impossible once half of the Commonwealth-descended population were British-born by the 1980s. The Conservatives moved on to Margaret Thatcher and Norman Tebbit’s case for integration via assimilation. David Cameron later sped up the visible ethnic diversity at the top of the party. After the Windrush scandal, it was the incumbent Conservative governments which officially recognised National Windrush Day and commissioned the National Windrush Memorial in Waterloo station. Yet, the 2020s online right is dividing over how far to re-racialise arguments about who is truly British.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Baroness Floella Benjamin speaks during the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station on June 22, 2022 in London, England. The photograph in the background is by Howard Grey. (Photo by John Sibley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Former Tory and Ukip MP Douglas Carswell was once the most vocal critic of anti-migration nativism among Brexit campaigners, repudiating Powell to avoid Nigel Farage putting ethnic minorities off. So how odd it is to see Carswell flip to tweeting, “Out. I don’t care how long you’ve lived here” in calling for the ‘mass deportation’ of Pakistanis from Britain. Carswell told me he now believes the ‘old demonisation’ of such arguments as racist will fail. Moving to the pro-Trump heartlands of Mississippi for his new think-tank gig has badly skewed his perceptions of how the British public think. Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe and Conservative peer David Frost are recommending accounts that promote prejudice.

Think-tanker David Goodhart last week proposed moving the capital from London to York – telling Evening Standard readers that 2030s London may have too few white people to stay as the capital city. Goodhart began arguing that Britain had become too diverse back in 2004, when the visible minority percentage was in single digits. It goes beyond an argument about the pace of change of immigration when the white British score is made the central indicator of how British a place is. That casts millions of British-born minorities as, by definition, diluting Britishness rather than having a shared stake within it.

Can this government tell a shared story of how we got here and where we are going? Or will it tend to communicate to segments of majority and minority audiences in parallel on separate occasions? Downing Street is now working at pace to deepen the government’s policy agenda. The existence of a new social cohesion taskforce may reflect how anniversaries catalyse attention. The anniversary of August’s riots will be a natural focal point for scrutiny of how far the government has been able to combine getting tough on the riots in real-time with a long-term plan to address the causes of cohesion. The third anniversary of the Leicester disorder of 2022 will also attract further scrutiny into when the delayed independent inquiry report into the local and national lessons may finally materialise.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, regrets the ‘island of strangers’ controversy over his immigration white paper – so he hopes to place as much emphasis on the case for integration as his fear of the risks of its absence. One test of the government this summer is whether it can navigate the contested language of identity more confidently. What will matter most is whether action can be sustained to address the vacuum in national policy once the anniversaries that spur flurries of action go past.

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

keir starmerracismwindrush

Related News

Streeting says no money set aside for assisted dying service
News

Streeting says no money set aside for assisted dying service

Amazon-UK-Getty
Business

Amazon to invest £40bn in UK over next 3 years

More For You

Air-India-crash-victims

Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Air India crash: All but one of 260 victims identified

AUTHORITIES in Gujarat said on Tuesday they had identified 259 out of the 260 victims recovered after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after take-off on June 12.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iran Israel conflict

Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict, in Be'er Sheva, Israel June 24, 2025.

Reuters

Israel orders strikes on Tehran after Iran missile attack amid ceasefire

ISRAELI defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he had instructed the military to strike targets in Tehran after Iran fired missiles, violating a ceasefire that had come into effect following 12 days of war.

"In light of Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States — through the launch of missiles toward Israel — and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any breach, I have instructed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)... to continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran," Katz said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hardeep Singh Puri

India's Hardeep Singh Puri, who is leading a 7-member delegation, meets Irish prime minister Micheal Martin. The delegation paid tribute to the victims of the Air India Kanishka bombing at the Ahakista Memorial, on the 40th anniversary of the incident, in County Cork, Ireland. (Photo: PTI Photo)

PTI Photo

On Kanishka bombing anniversary, India's Puri calls for end to terror financing

INDIAN minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (23) called for ending funding channels to terrorists and separatists and urged collective action to counter global terrorism, as he paid tribute to the victims of the Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing on its 40th anniversary.

The Montreal–London–New Delhi Air India ‘Kanishka’ Flight 182 exploded mid-air on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board. The flight was 45 minutes away from landing at London’s Heathrow Airport. Most of those killed were Canadians of Indian origin.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tehran-Reuters

People attend a protest against the US attack on nuclear sites, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Iran vows response as US hits nuclear facilities, Israel continues attacks

IRAN on Monday warned of “serious” consequences following US air strikes on its nuclear facilities, as its ongoing conflict with Israel entered the 11th day.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, aerial attacks continued. Air raid sirens were heard across Israel, and AFP reporters confirmed several blasts over Jerusalem.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Iran-attack-Reuters

Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. (Photo: Reuters)

Trump says US air strikes destroyed Iran nuclear facilities

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Sunday that American air strikes had "totally obliterated" Iran's key nuclear sites, as the United States entered the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The move marked a major escalation in the regional crisis.

In a televised statement, Trump warned that the US would carry out more strikes if Iran did not agree to a peace deal soon. Hours later, Iran launched two waves of attacks on Israel.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc