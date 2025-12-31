Support for ethnic view of British identity 'nearly doubles in two years'

A GROWING number of people in Britain believe national identity depends on where you were born rather than shared values, a new research revealed. It also highlighted increasing support for ethno-nationalist ideas.

Research by the Institute for Public Policy Research showed the proportion who think someone must be born British to be truly British has nearly doubled in just two years, rising from one in five to more than one in three, the Guardian reported.

A YouGov poll conducted this month for the think tank found 36 per cent now hold this view, compared with 19 per cent in 2023. However, most of the public still believe being British centres on shared values rather than ethnicity, birthplace or ancestry, according to the analysis.

The research found the strongest support for ethnic-based identity among backers of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. Among Reform supporters, 71 per cent said having British ancestry was necessary to be truly British, while 59 per cent viewed the nation as an ethnic community rather than a civic one.

The polling also revealed that more than a third of Reform voters—37 per cent—said they would feel prouder of Britain in a decade's time if there were fewer people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

One in ten Reform supporters said having white skin was important to being a good British citizen.

Parth Patel, an associate director at IPPR, described the findings as worrying. "Politicians and activists on the right are trying to change how we think about ourselves and one another. They believe belonging to this nation is defined by ancient rights and historical claims, and want the rest of us to believe that too. Worryingly, they are starting to change the hearts and minds of some people in Britain," he was quoted as saying.

The study found supporters of all major parties except Reform, including the Conservatives, mostly thought Britain was a civic community built on shared values rather than an ethnic community based on ancestry.

When asked what makes a good British citizen, the most common responses were obeying the law—chosen by 64 per cent—raising kind children (62 per cent) and working hard (48 per cent). Only eight per cent said it involved defending British-born people above others, while just three per cent mentioned having white skin.

Looking ahead to the next decade, respondents prioritised quality of life over ethnic concerns. Nearly seven in ten (69 per cent) said they would be proud of a well-functioning NHS, while 53 per cent cited affordability and 36 per cent mentioned housing. By contrast, only 28 per cent prioritised reducing immigration and 13 per cent reducing ethnic diversity.

The IPPR urged prime minister Keir Starmer to build on his Labour conference speech, where he challenged ethno-nationalist views.

In that address, Starmer said he was engaged in a "fight for the soul of our country" with the hard right, warning those who suggest people cannot be English or British because of their skin colour that "we will fight you with everything we have".

Nick Garland, an associate fellow at IPPR and former speechwriter for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, said most of the public "still believes in a nation built on shared values and common interests, not birthplace or background".

He called on the government to offer "a compelling alternative vision of the nation" that looks forward rather than backward.