Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house; set to produce biopic on India’s Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Kunal Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who can be currently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s magnum-opus The Empire (2021), is set to launch his own production house. An untitled biopic on India’s Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan is set to be his maiden project as a producer.

“I have been writing stories since my days as an assistant director. And I would love to bring those stories to life not only as an actor but also as a producer and director. As an actor, you have little control over what stories you get a chance to tell. You can only choose from what you are offered and you are part of someone else’s vision. But as a producer, you have a chance to bring your own vision to life,” the actor said during a recent interview.

He went on to add, “I have spent the last couple of years developing some scripts for my production house and I am excited to bring my vision to the screen. As an actor, you are part of someone else’s vision, as a producer and writer you get a chance to put your own vision out there”

Talking about his first project, the biopic on Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian and the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games also known as India’s Fastest Man on Ice, Kapoor said, “He is an amazing athlete. What drew me to Shiva Keshavan was not only the fact that he has represented India in the Olympics six times, but that it was also a story about the spirit of India and the incredible things we manage to achieve with limited resources. It is a story of resilience and the path less taken; it is also a celebration of our culture and diversity.”

