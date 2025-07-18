Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Sikh leader from Pakistan’s Khyber district elected to KPK assembly

The reserved seat was awarded to JUI-F after the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) formally withdrew its candidate, Gorsaran Lal, in favour of Singh. This gave JUI-F an additional seat in the provincial assembly.

Pakistan flag

Singh, the JUI-F nominee, hails from the Malik Deen Khel tribe in Bara, Khyber district.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A SIKH religious leader, Gurpal Singh, has been elected unopposed to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly on a seat reserved for minorities and allocated to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), the provincial election commission announced on Thursday.

Singh, the JUI-F nominee, hails from the Malik Deen Khel tribe in Bara, Khyber district.

The reserved seat was awarded to JUI-F after the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) formally withdrew its candidate, Gorsaran Lal, in favour of Singh. This gave JUI-F an additional seat in the provincial assembly.

Shahida Waheed of the Awami National Party was elected to a reserved seat for women through a draw. The draw was conducted on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s directive to allocate one reserved minority seat between PML-N and JUI-F, and one reserved women's seat between ANP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers.

Following the draw, Shahida was declared successful.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday had announced its decision regarding the allocation of reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. These seats for women and minorities are distributed proportionally among political parties based on their numerical strength in the assembly.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party had formed the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following last year’s elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

gurpal singhkhyber pakhtunkhwapakistansikh

Related News

Jasprit Bumrah
Editorial

India consider Bumrah return for Manchester Test with series at stake

Randhir Jaiswal

1,563 Indians deported from US since January

More For You

Prithvi

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and can carry a payload of up to 500 kgs.

DRDO and Doordarshan

India test-fires nuclear-capable missiles; Akash Prime tested in Ladakh

INDIA on Thursday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

The launches were carried out by the Strategic Forces Command and demonstrated India's strategic deterrence capability, the defence ministry said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marco Rubio

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said TRF is a 'front and proxy' of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

US designates Kashmir attack group TRF as terrorist outfit

THE UNITED STATES on Thursday designated The Resistance Front (TRF), the group blamed for the April attack in Kashmir, as a terrorist organisation. The attack had triggered the worst conflict between India and Pakistan in decades.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said TRF is a "front and proxy" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chemmani Sri Lanka

The gravesite is one of dozens unearthed across the country. (Photo: X)

x

Child’s remains found in Sri Lanka’s Chemmani mass grave

THE skeletal remains of a girl aged between four and five have been identified among 65 sets of human remains exhumed from a mass grave in Sri Lanka’s Jaffna district. The site first came into focus during the LTTE conflict in the mid-1990s.

“The findings of the excavation at the Chemmani mass grave were reported to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court on on Tuesday (15) by Raj Somadeva, a forensic archaeologist overseeing the exhumation,” Jeganathan Tathparan, a lawyer, said on Thursday (17).

Keep ReadingShow less
Bengaluru stampede

The incident occurred when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

State govt report blames RCB, DNA Networks and KSCA for Bengaluru stampede

A STATUS report submitted to the Karnataka High Court on the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 people dead, has blamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their event management partner DNA Networks Pvt Ltd, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for organising the June 4 victory parade and celebration without permission or providing mandatory details to city authorities.

Government sources confirmed to PTI that the report has been submitted to the court.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russian mother found in Karnataka cave

Nina Kutina says she chose cave life to keep her daughters close to nature and away from what she calls dangerous human influence

Screengrab/ ANI/ The Hindu

Russian mom and 2 kids living illegally in Indian forest leaves cops confused

Highlights:

  • Russian national Nina Kutina and her two daughters were found in a forest cave in Karnataka on 9 July.
  • Police discovered them during a routine patrol near Ramteertha Hills, a tourist zone known for landslides and snakes.
  • Kutina says they were happy in nature, but had no valid documents and are now in a Bengaluru detention centre.
  • Authorities are working with the Russian embassy and the children’s Israeli father to arrange deportation.

Indian police are investigating the unusual case of a Russian woman, Nina Kutina, who was found living in a forest cave in southern Karnataka with her two young daughters. The trio was discovered on 9 July during a patrol in the Ramteertha Hills near Gokarna, a tourist zone bordering Goa. The area is prone to landslides and home to snakes and other wildlife.

Kutina, 40, who does not possess a valid visa, claimed that she had been living in the cave for about a week. However, authorities now believe she overstayed her business visa, which expired in 2017, and had been living in India off the grid for several years. She and her daughters, aged six and five, have been transferred to a detention centre for foreigners near Bengaluru and face deportation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc