Three arrested over alleged racial attack on elderly Sikh men

The incident, which took place on Friday (15), is being treated as a racially-aggravated hate crime.

Sikh men

The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 19, 2025
THREE men have been arrested following a shocking attack on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station, which is now being investigated as a racially-aggravated hate crime.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed on Monday (18) that the assault took place on Friday (15). The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.

A disturbing 20-second video, widely circulated on social media, shows one of the Sikh men lying on the ground without his turban, while the other is kicked and punched. The video has been viewed over a million times and has sparked outrage both in the UK and abroad.

In a statement, BTP said: "We’re aware of a video on social media and understand the concern this will have caused in the community. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour on the railway network and have launched a full investigation."

The suspects, aged 17, 19 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated assault and have been released on bail while investigations continue.

The Sikh Federation UK, which spoke directly to the victims, described the attack as "vicious". According to the Federation, both men are local taxi drivers who were working outside the station when the assault happened.

"A group of three white men exited the station and approached one of the drivers, demanding to be taken to Oldbury," the organisation said. "They were rude, abusive, and ignored instructions to use the proper taxi rank. When the driver refused, they attacked him, and the second driver was assaulted when he tried to help."

The video also featured a bystander, believed to be a woman recording the incident, shouting: "These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men!" before yelling at the attackers to stop.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from Sikh leaders and political figures. India's Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said on social media: "This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala – the well-being of all." He added that one of the men's turbans was "forcibly removed", calling it a deeply disrespectful act.

Badal urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly, and also appealed to India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to take up the matter with the British government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora.

India's opposition Congress party's Punjab state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned the incident, calling it a “disturbing setback for inter-community harmony” and demanded diplomatic action.

BTP said it is continuing to appeal for witnesses and further video evidence. Anyone with information is urged to contact them directly.

The Sikh community, both in the UK and internationally, has called for justice and greater protection for minorities following the incident.

