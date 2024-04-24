  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Sikh short film ‘Kaur’ set for a Hollywood remake

The short film debuted last year on British streamers ITVX and BritBox.

A still from Kaur

By: Mohnish Singh

Kaur, an acclaimed short film that debuted last year on British streamers ITVX and BritBox, is set to be remade as a feature-length film.

The short film stars Parvinder Shergill in the lead role. It bills itself as “the first film in history” to follow the story of a British Sikh woman (Shergill), who decides to wear a turban for the first time against her father’s wishes. Her mother (Nina Wadia), is supportive of the decision but struggles with the tensions it causes.

Shergill said the new version of Kaur would be a “huge Hollywood feature”. She is writing it with Juggy Sohal, who wrote the original short film with her.

Talking to BBC, she said that the bigger-budget remake of the South Asian drama would have a “lot more characters”.

“There’s going to be so much more opportunity for us brown people. It’s going to be amazing – I really want to open up the doors in Hollywood for all of us behind and in front of the camera,” she said.

Shergill further said that the plot of the movie centres around a “natural conversation that happens in a Sikh household at some point”. “Her father is against her taking this path… it’s not an easy path. There’s a lot of honour and respect with owning your turban, but speaking to a lot of people, my father included, there’s been a lot of racism and discrimination, and we can’t hide away from that,” she added.

Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
