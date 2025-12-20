Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in prison over corruption charges

Highlights

Imran Khan, 73, and wife Bushra Bibi each sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in corruption case.

Conviction relates to alleged mishandling of expensive jewellery and watches received from Saudi government in 2021.

UN official recently called for end to Khan's solitary confinement, citing inhumane detention conditions.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each by a special court in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case on Saturday.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has been held since August 2023.

They received 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Each was also fined PKR 16.4 m.

The case centres on allegations that Khan, 73, and Bushra sold valuable items including expensive watches and diamond and gold jewellery sets without depositing them in the Toshakhana, the state repository for gifts received by officials from foreign governments.

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani told Geo News that the jewellery set's actual value was Rs 70 m but was valued at only Rs 5.8-5.9 m. "Unfortunately, Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan attempted to buy the set at throwaway rates," he stated.

The court acknowledged Khan's age and Bushra's gender when passing sentence. "This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female.

It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment," the judgment read.

Political fallout continues

Khan rejected the allegations in his recorded statement, calling the case "malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered". Both convicts can appeal in the High Court against their convictions.

The former prime minister has faced multiple cases since his removal from power in April 2022.

Last week, UN special rapporteur on torture Alice Jill Edwards called on Pakistan's government to address reports of "inhumane and undignified detention conditions", noting that Khan's solitary confinement should be lifted immediately.

Khan served as Pakistan's 19th prime minister from August 2018 until April 2022.