Imran Khan’s sons say former Pakistan prime minister held in ‘death cell’

Sulaiman Khan, 29, and Kasim Khan, 26, said they feared for their father’s safety after social media reports earlier this month claimed he had died in custody.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 in several cases. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 23, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
PAKISTAN’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been held in jail for more than 28 months, with his sons saying he is being kept in solitary confinement in what they describe as a “death cell” at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to The Times, Sulaiman Khan, 29, and Kasim Khan, 26, said they feared for their father’s safety after social media reports earlier this month claimed he had died in custody.

“I saw the image on X and was incredibly stressed,” Sulaiman said. “I tried not to think of the worst-case scenario.”

Khan, 73, was allowed no family or lawyer visits during November. His sister, Uzma Khanum, was permitted to see him on December 9 and confirmed he was alive.

The brothers said their father is “being held in a 6ft by 8ft cell, usually kept for those on death row”, “allowed no reading material apart from the Quran and given dirty brown water to drink and wash with”.

Khan was first detained in August 2023 and faces more than 150 cases. He was sentenced earlier this year to 14 years for corruption. On Saturday, a court sentenced Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years for illegally selling state gifts. Prosecutors said the items were bought at $10,000 despite a market value of $285,521. The couple denied all charges.

Kasim said: “It’s night and day. They were kept in good conditions. He’s in a death cell. What they are doing to my father is barbaric.”

The brothers said Khan has been denied regular phone calls despite a court order. Sulaiman last spoke to him in July, while Kasim had a five-minute call in September.

The United Nations special rapporteur on torture Alice Edwards said: “Khan’s solitary confinement should be lifted without delay.”

Pakistan government spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi rejected the claims, saying Khan has designated living quarters and was denied visitors for violating prison rules.

