Sadiq Khan undertakes 'life-changing' Hajj pilgrimage

Sadiq Khan shared videos and images from Hajj in Makkah on social media.

More than 1.7 million pilgrims reportedly took part in Hajj this year.

Khan described the pilgrimage as a “life-changing” and deeply spiritual experience.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has shared images and videos from Hajj in Makkah, describing the pilgrimage as a deeply moving and life-changing experience.

Posting from the Grand Mosque, Khan appeared visibly emotional as he stood near the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, while reflecting on the spiritual significance of the journey. He also extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Muslims in London and around the world.

In a message shared on social media, Sadiq Khan said he felt “honoured and fortunate” to be among the millions of Muslims performing Hajj this year.

The annual pilgrimage is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is expected to be completed at least once in a lifetime by Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

Saudi authorities said more than 1.7 million pilgrims participated in Hajj this year, making it one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

A spiritual journey shared online

Videos and photographs shared online showed Khan praying inside the Grand Mosque complex and standing with the Kaaba in the background — the black cuboid structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

The London mayor also shared prayers for peace, blessings and the acceptance of worship during the Eid period.

Additional clips circulating on social media appeared to show Khan meeting political and community figures during the pilgrimage, where Eid greetings were exchanged.

The visit quickly drew attention online, particularly among British Muslim communities and supporters who praised the mayor for openly sharing his spiritual experience.

From London politics to the holy city

Born in London in 1970 to Pakistani immigrant parents, Khan became the first Muslim mayor of London when he was elected in 2016. He is currently serving a record third term in office.

Before entering politics, he studied at a state school and later qualified as a human rights lawyer.

Over the years, Khan has frequently spoken about faith, diversity and multiculturalism in London, home to one of Europe’s largest Muslim populations.

His latest posts from Makkah arrive during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations taking place across the world, with millions of Muslims marking the festival alongside the completion of Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.