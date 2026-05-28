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Hounslow council appoints Ranjit Gill as new mayor

He has chosen councillor Sahibaa Hussain as his deputy

Hounslow-mayor-Ranjit-Gill

Hounslow mayor Ranjit Gill

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Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 28, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Gill was appointed mayor of Hounslow for civic year 2026–27
  • Age UK Hounslow's Dementia Services named as his mayoral charity
  • Gill has lived in the borough for over 40 years

COUNCILLOR RANJIT GILL has been appointed as the new mayor of Hounslow for the civic year 2026–27, with councillor Sahibaa Hussain, who represents Hounslow Heath ward, named as his deputy.

Gill, who has lived in the borough for more than 40 years, is a volunteer with Café Together, which supports homeless and vulnerable residents, and has taken part in community clean-up events, a statement said on Thursday (28)

A long-standing advocate for the borough's green spaces and wildlife, he has chosen Age UK Hounslow's Dementia Services as his charity for the year.

The organisation runs a free Dementia Station in Feltham, which holds weekly sessions for people living with dementia, their carers and families. Activities include singing, music, storytelling and art.

Gill said, “It is a great honour to serve as mayor of Hounslow. This borough has been my home for over 40 years, and I am proud to represent and support our wonderful communities. I look forward to meeting residents, celebrating the incredible work taking place across Hounslow, and promoting causes that matter to our borough.”

Hounslow-Sahibaa-Hussain Ranjit Gill (L) and Sahibaa Hussainhounslowcouncil

Hounslow council’s leader, councillor Shantanu Rajawat, said, “I am delighted to congratulate councillor Ranjit Gill on his appointment as mayor of Hounslow. He brings a wealth of experience, a strong commitment to public service, and a genuine passion for our communities and environment. I am confident he will be an excellent ambassador for the Borough over the coming year, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

The Mayor's role is largely ceremonial, covering civic events, supporting community organisations and representing the council across the borough, the statement added.

hounslow mayorhounslow councilsahibaa hussainranjit gill

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