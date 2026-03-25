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Tributes paid to Britain's first Asian mayor Jagdish Sharma MBE

Britain's first Asian Mayor served the borough for almost 52 years

Tributes paid to Britain's first Asian mayor Jagdish Sharma MBE

Jagdish Sharma MBE

Photo: Hounslow Council
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 25, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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JAGDISH SHARMA MBE, the longest-serving councillor in the history of Hounslow Council and a pioneer of Asian public life in Britain, has passed away. He was 91.

Born in 1934, Sharma was first elected to Hounslow Council on May 2 ,1974, representing the Hounslow Heath ward as a Labour councillor. He went on to serve the Hounslow West ward and remained a sitting councillor until his death, a record of almost 52 years of unbroken public service.

During 1979-80, he became the first Asian mayor in the UK, serving as mayor of Hounslow. During his mayoral year he met the Queen Mother and was featured in Time Magazine. He later received an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and was made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough in 2000.

He was the only member of the council ever to have held all four of its senior roles — mayor, deputy leader (2002-2006), leader (2010- 2014) and leader of the opposition (2006 - 2010).

During his long career he also sat on the London Government Association General Assembly, the London Councils Leaders Committee and the Association of Public Service Excellence, among other bodies.

Beyond the council chamber, Sharma was widely regarded as a mentor and guide, particularly to younger members of his community. He was among the early generation of Asian migrants who came to Britain and worked, in the words of the current council leader, to build new lives "while strengthening the foundations of community and belonging."

Councillor Shantanu Rajawat, leader of Hounslow Council, who counts Sharma among his own mentors, said: "Jagdish was a devoted public servant, a pioneering leader, and a deeply cherished member of our community. His remarkable years of service to the London Borough of Hounslow transformed the lives of countless residents and helped shape the borough we are proud to call home."

Rajawat said Sharma had encouraged him and many others to stand for the council in 2010. "His kindness, wisdom, and encouragement shaped my life personally and inspired a new generation of aspiring public servants," he said. "Jagdish leaves behind an extraordinary legacy — one defined by service, compassion, and community."

A book of remembrance has been placed in the library at Hounslow House for members of the public to sign. A formal tribute will be paid at the next meeting of the council, it was informed.

britain's first asian mayorhounslow councilqueen elizabeth iijagdish sharma mbe

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