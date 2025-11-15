King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards

BRITISH INDIAN charities and community groups were among 231 organisations recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Voluntary Service (KAVS), announced on Friday (14) to mark King Charles III’s 77th birthday.

A Manchester-based Muslim Scout group is also among the recipients of the UK’s highest honour for local volunteers.

Gun salutes were fired near Buckingham Palace and the bells at Westminster Abbey rang to mark the monarch’s birthday, as Buckingham Palace also released a new photograph of the King at his Sandringham estate.

Charles spent the day in Wales with Queen Camilla at a reception in Merthyr Tydfil.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed the 2025 KAVS list, which highlights groups providing mental health support, youth services, environmental work and community care across the UK.

“These awards celebrate the volunteers who give their time, energy and compassion to support their communities,” said Stephanie Peacock, minister for civil society.

London-based Yog Foundation has been recognised for its work on mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. In the West Midlands, Saathi House and the Nishkam Healthcare Trust have been honoured for programmes supporting young people from diverse backgrounds and for promoting values-led healthcare.

Sir Martyn Lewis, chair of KAVS, said the awards reflect “remarkable citizens transforming many aspects of life in their local communities”.

This year’s list includes 185 organisations in England, 25 in Scotland, 16 in Northern Ireland and five in Wales. Seventy-eight per cent of the groups are based outside London. Nominations are first assessed by Lord Lieutenants and then reviewed by a national committee.

Among this year’s recipients is the BMHC Scout Group in Manchester, based at the British Muslim Heritage Centre. Formed in 2014, the group supports more than 150 young people and is one of the few Scout groups nationwide to receive the honour.

Its volunteers work on leadership, teamwork and community engagement projects, with a strong emphasis on supporting girls and young women.

“This recognition belongs to every volunteer who gives their time week after week,” said group lead volunteer Shakila Ellahi. She said the group took pride in “serving both the Muslim and wider community”.

Dr Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton, described the award as “fantastic news for Manchester”, adding that the group gives young people “confidence, skills and a sense of belonging”.

The KAVS are seen as the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups. They are granted to organisations led by volunteers rather than paid staff and recognise long-term community impact.

(with inputs from PTI)