King Charles celebrates 77th birthday in stormy Wales with crowds and new official photo

New photo released from Sandringham shows the King holding a shepherd’s crook as crowds and celebrities joined celebrations.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • King Charles turned 77 with a full day in south Wales
  • A new photo from Sandringham was released to mark the birthday
  • Cyfarthfa Castle hosted cultural figures and local crowds
  • Queen Camilla joined the celebrations
  • Gun salutes and bell ringing rounded off the day

King Charles birthday celebrations landed amid wind and rain in south Wales, but the King kept his schedule. A new photo released by Buckingham Palace showed him at Sandringham holding a shepherd’s crook, quietly marking his 77th.

How King Charles birthday unfolded in Wales

The main event was at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil. It rained steadily, but people still came out with umbrellas to see the King. Charles met several local figures, including Ruth Jones from Gavin and Stacey and Liam Reardon from Love Island. The atmosphere was low-key, focused on meeting people rather than ceremony.

A birthday cake shaped like the 200-year-old castle was cut at the reception, and children from nearby schools got a close look. 10-year-old, Noah, told reporters, “I think he’ll like the castle, it’s really big and it has loads of stuff inside.” Teachers said students were “super excited” and called it a “once in a lifetime experience.”


What the new photo added to King Charles birthday

The Sandringham image set a quiet tone before the public events. The photo released on the royal family’s Instagram shows the King outdoors, coat pulled tight and a crook in hand, as the Wales visit began.

How the royals marked King Charles birthday

Queen Camilla joined him throughout the programme, including a stop at a local primary school where students read poetry. In London, gun salutes were fired, and Westminster Abbey’s bells rang in his honour.

Prince William and Kate posted on Instagram, resharing the new portrait with the message: “Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King!” William also surprised BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox with a motivational video, praising her efforts in the Great Northern Marathon Challenge for Children In Need.

Why King Charles birthday is a milestone

At 77, King Charles is now one of the oldest British monarchs ever. Three years on the throne and he’s still out there; busy days, meetings, public events, even with treatment on the go. The day ended with applause and a quiet note of reflection. A birthday, yes, but also a signal: still working, still present, still marking the milestones with steady hands and a watchful eye.

