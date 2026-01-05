Tilly Ramsay says father Gordon’s wedding speech for sister Holly left guests in tears

Highlights

Gordon Ramsay’s speech at daughter Holly’s wedding to Adam Peaty was described as deeply emotional



Tilly Ramsay says the moment moved the entire room



The ceremony at Bath Abbey drew high-profile guests and personal family touches



A wedding moment that struck a chord

Gordon Ramsay’s speech at the wedding of his daughter Holly to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty proved to be one of the most emotional moments of the day, according to his youngest daughter, Tilly. Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Tilly said the address left guests visibly moved.

The couple married at Bath Abbey on December 27, with the ceremony attended by friends, family and a number of well-known faces, including David and Victoria Beckham.

Tilly Ramsay on helping with the speech

Tilly, who served as one of the maids of honour, said she sat with her father on Christmas Eve as he went through the speech line by line. She recalled that no changes were needed, describing it as heartfelt and perfectly judged.

She said the day itself was emotional but joyful, adding that it was special to see her sister and Peaty so happy.

A father’s perspective

Ramsay later reflected on the moment himself, admitting he struggled to keep his composure. He said that as a father of three daughters, the experience was overwhelming, but felt the speech landed exactly as it should have.

He added that delivering such a speech required warmth and honesty, calling it a challenging but meaningful moment.

Personal touches at the reception

After the ceremony, Holly changed into her mother’s wedding dress from 1996 for the evening reception at Kin House, entering the room to Abba’s Take A Chance On Me. Ramsay said he was surprised she wore the dress for much of the night, joking about the number of outfit changes.

Holly later told Vogue that her bridal look was inspired by Grace Kelly and the Princess of Wales. She carried a bouquet of white ranunculus and was accompanied by her sisters Megan and Tilly, along with Peaty’s sister Bethany. The bridesmaids wore red silk maxi dresses designed by family friend Victoria Beckham.

Life after the ceremony

The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed during a holiday in Crete. Since the wedding, both have updated their Instagram usernames to reflect their married names, with Peaty becoming @AdamRamsayPeaty and Holly changing hers to @HollyRamsayPeaty.