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Wizz Air resumes flights between UK and Israel despite guidance

Wizz air has resumed flights between UK and Israel, despite the “red” travel guidance issued by the Foreign Office.

Wizz Air Israel flights

Wizz Air resumes flights between UK and Israel

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Ritika Bhoora
By Ritika BhooraMay 28, 2026
Ritika Bhoora
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Highlights

  • Wizz Air resumed all flights between UK and Israel this Thursday
  • This goes against the "red" travel guidance issued by the Foreign Office
  • The airline plans to run a full schedule to and from Israel during the busy summer season.

The Hungarian airlines, Wizz Air has resumed flights between UK and Israel despite the Foreign Office advising against travel to the area.

It is also resuming service to Tel Aviv across major European cities, including London, Rome, Budapest, Athens, Larnaca, Warsaw and Milan, and plans to run a full schedule to and from Israel during the busy summer season.

The budget carrier had suspended its flights between Luton Airport and Tel Aviv after the US-Iran conflict led to airspace restrictions and unrest in the Middle East in February this year.

This comes after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) revised its safety recommendations and softened its previous advisory against operating in Israeli airspace.

However, it goes against the travel advice issued by UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which advises against all but essential travel to the region amid the ongoing conflict.

A statement from the Israel Ministry of Tourism said: “Although FCDO guidance remains at ‘red’, Wizz Air has committed to flying five times per week from Thursday 28 May, joining El Al and Israir in offering travellers from the UK the opportunity to visit Israel.

“Additionally, the tourism industry has resumed activity across the country over the past few weeks.

“Tourism sites, culture, and leisure destinations have reopened to the public, from national parks and nature reserves to museums and key heritage sites.”

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