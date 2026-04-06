UK social media users retreat into silence as risks outweigh rewards

Fewer UK adults are posting or commenting despite widespread platform use.

Concerns over digital footprints and privacy are quietly changing behaviour.

Video-led apps and AI tools are altering how people interact online.

Something subtle is changing in the way people in the UK use social media. The platforms are still crowded, but the noise is fading.

New data from Ofcom suggests users are stepping back from active participation. Only 49 per cent of adult users now post, share or comment, down from 61 per cent in 2024. At the same time, curiosity about new websites is slipping, with exploration dropping from 70 per cent to 56 per cent.

This does not mean people are logging off. Far from it. Around 89 per cent of adults still use at least one social platform, rising to 97 per cent among those aged 16 to 34. But the way they use these spaces is changing. Social media is becoming quieter, more watchful, and perhaps more cautious.

Part of that shift appears to be driven by the rise of video-first platforms. Apps like TikTok and features such as Reels on Instagram are pulling users into passive consumption rather than conversation. As Joseph Oxlade of Ofcom reportedly said in a news report, people are less inclined to comment or post in these environments compared with more traditional platforms like Facebook.

There is also a more personal hesitation at play. Nearly half of adults now worry that something they post could come back to haunt them later. That figure has edged up from 43 per cent to 49 per cent within a year. For many, the internet no longer feels like a place to speak freely. It feels permanent.

Digital footprints and real-world consequences

That sense of permanence is shaping behaviour in noticeable ways. Some users are stepping away entirely, while others are choosing more temporary forms of sharing, such as disappearing stories instead of permanent posts.

The anxiety is not unfounded. High-profile cases of old posts resurfacing and causing reputational damage continue to circulate. It reinforces the idea that what is shared online can linger far beyond its moment.

Privacy concerns are also feeding into this shift. Worries about misuse of personal data, including photos, are adding another layer of caution. At the same time, fewer people believe social media is good for their mental health, with that figure dropping from 42 per cent to 36 per cent.

Interestingly, while social media engagement is cooling, interest in artificial intelligence is heating up. More than half of UK adults, around 54 per cent, now use AI tools such as ChatGPT, up sharply from 31 per cent a year earlier. Some are even turning to AI for conversation, advice, or creative help, blurring the line between tool and companion.

A tightening grip on younger users

The debate becomes sharper when it comes to children. The UK government, led by Keir Starmer, is testing stricter controls on social media use among teenagers.

A three-month consultation launched in April will explore measures ranging from daily screen time limits to overnight digital curfews. Around 150 children aged 13 to 15 will take part in trials assessing the impact of restricted access, including complete bans and one-hour usage caps.

There is even discussion of introducing a minimum age for social media, similar to rules already seen elsewhere. The proposals also look at limiting addictive features such as infinite scrolling and autoplay, as well as tightening age verification.

Not everyone is convinced. Groups like the NSPCC have warned that outright bans could push teenagers towards less regulated corners of the internet. Others argue that responsibility should lie with tech companies rather than families.

Still, the direction of travel is clear. As concerns around safety, privacy and mental health grow, both users and policymakers are rethinking their relationship with social media.

For now, the platforms remain busy. But increasingly, people are choosing to watch rather than speak.