  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Kareena, Saif dine with Sonam Kapoor in London – see pics

Kareena and Sonam have worked together in Veere Di Wedding, which was produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

London is one of the favourite holiday destinations of several Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the who’s who of B-town including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonam Kapoor are vacationing in the UK.

Kareena and her husband Saif recently joined Sonam’s family for a dinner date.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London’s Mimi Mei Fair.

“With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor,” wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor’s film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, “With the best in our fav city.”

The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam’s husband Anand, Sonam’s sister Rhea and Rhea’s husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table.

“What food…the best Chinese,” wrote Kareena sharing a picture from the London eatery.

For the special reunion, Kareena opted for a blazer and formal pants while Saif stunned in his formal look. Sonam looked stunning in black pants that she paired with a black blazer.

Kareena and Sonam have worked together in ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which was produced by Rhea along with Ektaa R Kapoor.

Earlier in March, Rhea hinted at the sequel to her film Veere Di Wedding with a cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, “I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am.” Although Rhea hasn’t clearly revealed what she meant by the post.

Speculations around the Veere Di Wedding sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

