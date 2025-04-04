Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals diet secrets behind her radiant skin at 44

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has long been admired not only for her acting prowess but also for her ageless beauty and fitness. Now at 44, the actress continues to impress fans with her glowing skin and toned physique. At a recent book launch event hosted by renowned celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena offered a rare glimpse into her wellness journey, sharing details about her diet, lifestyle, and approach to ageing naturally.

Natural fitness over cosmetic enhancements

During the event, Kareena emphasised that her youthful appearance is not the result of cosmetic procedures but rather a consistent and natural fitness regime. “Strength training, walking a little, doing Surya Namaskars, and doing my little works on my own rather than skin treatment and botox,” she said, highlighting her preference for physical activity over aesthetic interventions.

Her routine includes regular strength training exercises, daily walking, and yoga, particularly Surya Namaskars. According to Kareena, these practices not only help her maintain physical fitness but also contribute to her mental wellbeing and radiant appearance.

A strong advocate for homemade Indian food

Having travelled the world and experienced various international cuisines, Kareena still finds comfort in traditional Indian meals. She explained that simple, home-cooked food remains central to her diet. “My comfort food is khichdi, and if I don’t have it for 2–3 days, I start craving it,” she shared, adding that she even messages Rujuta Diwekar when her diet lacks the beloved dish.

The actress’s diet primarily consists of basic, nourishing Indian food, something she believes plays a significant role in her overall health and appearance. Kareena also praised the positive impact of home-style meals on her mood, sleep, and energy levels.

The benefits of a vegetarian diet

Kareena also spoke about her time following a vegetarian diet under the guidance of Diwekar, noting visible changes in her appearance and health. “She (Rujuta) is pro-vegetarian, and when we work together, I am a pure vegetarian. My body and face transformed during that time,” Kareena said.

Though not always strictly vegetarian, she acknowledged that this shift in diet brought noticeable improvements. Her experience reinforces her belief in the power of familiar, wholesome food. “My relationship with food is easy and simple in the last 10–15 years. I just go back to the same food, and I am happy with it. I don’t want to experiment with it, it is comforting and makes me feel happy.”

A culinary partnership with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also share an interest in food and cooking. However, Kareena admitted that her husband takes the lead in the kitchen. “Saif is a better cook,” she confessed with a laugh, before joking, “I can barely boil an egg.”

Despite her modest culinary skills, Kareena appreciates the importance of cooking and enjoys the bonding experience it brings with her family. The couple’s kitchen experiments highlight their shared love for food and their preference for preparing meals at home.

Sharmila Tagore’s influence and traditional eating habits

Kareena also credited her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, for inspiring her views on ageing and nutrition. She mentioned that Sharmila maintains her grace and health by sticking to a very traditional Indian diet. “She eats toori and lauki every day. Simple ghar ka khana,” Kareena revealed, once again reinforcing the power of minimal, home-cooked food.

A successful year on the professional front

While her health and beauty remain the talk of the town, Kareena has also enjoyed a successful year professionally. In 2024, she starred in two major multi-starrer films, Crew and Singham Again, both of which received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

As fans look forward to her next project, Kareena continues to be a symbol of balance, embracing simplicity in food and fitness while thriving in a fast-paced industry. Her approach serves as a reminder that sometimes, going back to the basics can be the ultimate key to health, happiness, and longevity.