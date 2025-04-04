Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals diet secrets behind her radiant skin at 44

She continues to be a symbol of balance, embracing simplicity in food and fitness

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has long been admired for her ageless beauty

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has long been admired not only for her acting prowess but also for her ageless beauty and fitness. Now at 44, the actress continues to impress fans with her glowing skin and toned physique. At a recent book launch event hosted by renowned celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena offered a rare glimpse into her wellness journey, sharing details about her diet, lifestyle, and approach to ageing naturally.

Natural fitness over cosmetic enhancements

During the event, Kareena emphasised that her youthful appearance is not the result of cosmetic procedures but rather a consistent and natural fitness regime. “Strength training, walking a little, doing Surya Namaskars, and doing my little works on my own rather than skin treatment and botox,” she said, highlighting her preference for physical activity over aesthetic interventions.

Her routine includes regular strength training exercises, daily walking, and yoga, particularly Surya Namaskars. According to Kareena, these practices not only help her maintain physical fitness but also contribute to her mental wellbeing and radiant appearance.

A strong advocate for homemade Indian food

Having travelled the world and experienced various international cuisines, Kareena still finds comfort in traditional Indian meals. She explained that simple, home-cooked food remains central to her diet. “My comfort food is khichdi, and if I don’t have it for 2–3 days, I start craving it,” she shared, adding that she even messages Rujuta Diwekar when her diet lacks the beloved dish.

The actress’s diet primarily consists of basic, nourishing Indian food, something she believes plays a significant role in her overall health and appearance. Kareena also praised the positive impact of home-style meals on her mood, sleep, and energy levels.

The benefits of a vegetarian diet

Kareena also spoke about her time following a vegetarian diet under the guidance of Diwekar, noting visible changes in her appearance and health. “She (Rujuta) is pro-vegetarian, and when we work together, I am a pure vegetarian. My body and face transformed during that time,” Kareena said.

Though not always strictly vegetarian, she acknowledged that this shift in diet brought noticeable improvements. Her experience reinforces her belief in the power of familiar, wholesome food. “My relationship with food is easy and simple in the last 10–15 years. I just go back to the same food, and I am happy with it. I don’t want to experiment with it, it is comforting and makes me feel happy.”

A culinary partnership with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also share an interest in food and cooking. However, Kareena admitted that her husband takes the lead in the kitchen. “Saif is a better cook,” she confessed with a laugh, before joking, “I can barely boil an egg.”

Despite her modest culinary skills, Kareena appreciates the importance of cooking and enjoys the bonding experience it brings with her family. The couple’s kitchen experiments highlight their shared love for food and their preference for preparing meals at home.

Sharmila Tagore’s influence and traditional eating habits

Kareena also credited her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, for inspiring her views on ageing and nutrition. She mentioned that Sharmila maintains her grace and health by sticking to a very traditional Indian diet. “She eats toori and lauki every day. Simple ghar ka khana,” Kareena revealed, once again reinforcing the power of minimal, home-cooked food.

A successful year on the professional front

While her health and beauty remain the talk of the town, Kareena has also enjoyed a successful year professionally. In 2024, she starred in two major multi-starrer films, Crew and Singham Again, both of which received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

As fans look forward to her next project, Kareena continues to be a symbol of balance, embracing simplicity in food and fitness while thriving in a fast-paced industry. Her approach serves as a reminder that sometimes, going back to the basics can be the ultimate key to health, happiness, and longevity.

ageless beautybalanced lifestylebollywood iconfitness regimeglowing skinhomemade indian foodnatural fitnesswellness journeykareena kapoor khan

Related News

Venkatesh-Iyer-Getty

Venkatesh Iyer leads Kolkata to big win over Hyderabad

JLR-Tata-Getty
Business

Trump’s tariffs impact UK auto, food, steel and defence exports

James Gunn
Entertainment

James Gunn’s 'Superman' trailer divides DC fans: Krypto, robot medics & comedy spark backlash

Virgin-Atlantic-iStock
Featured

London-Mumbai Virgin Atlantic flight diverted to Turkey, passengers stranded for over 40 hours

More For You

Priyanka Chopra’s Skincare Secret for a Radiant Glow

A glimpse into the secret behind her flawless, dewy glow

Instagram/ priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra shares her skincare secret for achieving the ultimate glow

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again mesmerized fans, not just with her undeniable star power but also with her radiant beauty and touching personal moments. The actress recently took to social media to unveil her simple yet effective skincare ritual, offering a glimpse into the secret behind her flawless, dewy glow.

A glow that speaks volumes

Priyanka’s skincare revelation came via her Instagram stories, where she showcased the results of her go-to beauty practice, a sheet mask. The actress shared snapshots flaunting her luminous complexion post-skincare, proving that sometimes, the simplest routines yield the most stunning results.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timeless luxury: The 5 most expensive Rolex watches of 2025

Rolex continues to captivate the world with its dedication to perfection

Getty

Timeless luxury: The 5 most expensive Rolex watches of 2025

Rolex, a name synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless sophistication, has once again redefined the boundaries of opulence in 2025. As one of the most iconic watchmakers in history, Rolex continues to create masterpieces that epitomise both innovation and style. Below, we explore some of the most expensive and desirable Rolex watches of the year, each a testament to unparalleled artistry and technical precision.

1. Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi Meteorite (£49,000)

Rolex GMT-Master II Rolex

Keep ReadingShow less
Shampoo containing deadly bacteria

Henkel is taking steps to ensure that no further contaminated products reach consumers

iStock

Shampoo containing deadly bacteria recalled due to risk of ‘serious infections’

More than 1,000 bottles of a popular shampoo sold in the United States have been recalled after being found to contain harmful bacteria that could lead to severe infections. The product in question, Tec Italy branded shampoo and conditioner for dry and damaged hair, has tested positive for the presence of Klebsiella oxytoca, a bacterium that can cause serious health complications.

Henkel, the company behind the Tec Italy brand, has recalled 1,068 units of the product as a result of the contamination. The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class II designation, indicating that use of the product could result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kylie Jenner

Kylie stunned in the form-fitting latex dresses

Instagram/ kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner stuns in revealing latex dress for new collaboration with POSTER GIRL

Kylie Jenner has once again left fans in awe with her latest fashion statement, unveiling a new collaboration with the British fashion label POSTER GIRL. The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and beauty mogul showcased a series of striking latex designs, turning heads with her bold and daring looks.

On Friday morning, Jenner announced the exciting partnership between her clothing company, KHY, and POSTER GIRL, sharing photos of herself modelling the eye-catching ensembles. The images, which quickly went viral, feature Kylie in form-fitting latex dresses that accentuate her curves, with one look in a seductive red and another in a sleek black design.

Keep ReadingShow less
AP Dhillon

From dropping beats to dropping jaws—AP Dhillon steals the show at Chanel in Paris

AP Dhillon owns the spotlight: From Brown Munde to Chanel’s front row in Paris

From selling out arenas to sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, the Punjabi rap superstar is moving in spaces once reserved for fashion’s elite. And he’s doing it with the same effortless swagger that made him a household name across South Asia and now, Europe.

AP Dhillon brings his signature style to Chanel’s front row

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc