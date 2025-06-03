Kareena Kapoor’s daily routine after two kids reflects significant personal evolution

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has shared insights into her revised daily routine, highlighting a shift in priorities towards health, family, and balance. In an interview with Nod magazine, the mother-of-two opened up about how her lifestyle has changed in recent years, especially since the birth of her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

The 43-year-old star, known for her commitment to fitness, said she now follows a structured routine that revolves around early dinners and winding down well before midnight. “I eat dinner at 6 pm and switch off lights at 9:30 pm. I wake up early for a workout and enjoy some solo time,” she told the magazine. “My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!”

Kapoor explained that these changes reflect her evolving perspective, both personally and professionally. “It’s not about quantity anymore. It’s about choosing the right roles—ones that challenge me and excite me,” she said. “I want to preserve my energy, my talent, and myself.”

The actor, whose filmography includes hits such as Jab We Met, Heroine, and Good Newwz, said she no longer feels pressure to compete with younger actors or chase every opportunity. Instead, she is focused on quality projects that resonate with her current frame of mind.

Family life has also become central to her routine. Kareena said her home kitchen has taken on new importance, particularly with husband Saif Ali Khan’s recent interest in Kerala cuisine. “He’s always trying out new recipes—idiyappams, coconut-based stews, everything,” she shared. As for her own tastes, Kareena admitted, “I need my one proper Indian meal a day. Non-negotiable.”

Kapoor’s approach to wellness goes beyond physical health. Her commitment to structure, rest and family time signals a more mindful and intentional way of living. The actor appears content with stepping back from the hectic pace of film promotions and late-night events, choosing instead a quieter, more measured lifestyle.

From red-carpet appearances to her current wellness-focused routine, Kareena Kapoor continues to be a public figure who adapts with time, embracing new roles both on screen and at home.