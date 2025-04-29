Kareena Kapoor faces backlash over Dubai meet with Pakistani designer days after Kashmir terror attack

Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in a social media storm after photos surfaced of her meeting Pakistani designer Faraz Manan in Dubai just days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Kashmir.

The attack, carried out by The Resistance Front, a group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, left the nation in grief. Celebrities across India expressed condolences, including Kareena, who posted a message mourning the lives lost: “Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families.”

Screengrab of Faraz Manan's Instagram story Instagram Screengrab





However, her appearance in Dubai shortly after this tragedy, especially alongside a Pakistani public figure, hasn’t gone down well with many. Images of Kareena and Faraz dining at an upscale restaurant in Dubai began making the rounds online over the weekend. The backlash was swift and sharp.

Social media users accused her of being tone-deaf, with comments ranging from “Shame! Shame!” to “Country means nothing to them.” Some questioned her patriotism, suggesting Bollywood stars chase fame and fortune, even at the cost of public sentiment. Others said her timing was poor, especially considering heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack.

Kareena has worked with Faraz Manan for years. Their association dates back to his early collaborations with Karisma Kapoor. He later began styling Kareena, and the two developed a personal friendship. Faraz, who runs a luxury label in Dubai, recalled in a past interview how their bond formed during a shoot in Jaipur, when both decided to extend their stay to enjoy Rajasthani food and unwind.

Still, many online feel that this long-standing connection doesn’t justify the optics of their latest meeting, especially so soon after such a national tragedy.

For some, it’s another point of the growing disconnect between Bollywood and public emotion. Many argue that the industry prioritises image and profit over empathy, urging fans to reassess who they idolise.

Kareena hasn’t responded to the controversy yet. Whether she chooses to clarify or stay silent, the incident raises an uncomfortable question: in times of grief, do public figures have a greater responsibility to reflect the nation’s mood?

Is timing everything when emotions are raw?