Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Sujoy Ghosh’s next

Kareena Kapoor (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Maddock Films’ Angrezi Medium (2020), Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

The untitled murder mystery is based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

In addition to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in principal roles. It is set at Netflix and will mark the actress’ first project with a streaming platform.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo from the film’s set in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district. “Day 1- Kalimpong… The Devotion of suspect X,” she wrote in the caption.

The Devotion of Suspect X follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Ghosh, known for thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani (2012) and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla (2019), is directing the movie from his own script. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh’s Boundscript and Seoul-based banner Kross Pictures.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for the release of her much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the period drama is the official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). It is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

