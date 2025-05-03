Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 Idiots’, says he loved the film

Kareena recalls the unexpected encounter with Spielberg at WAVES 2025, revealing how 3 Idiots made its mark without crossing borders.

Steven Spielberg Praises Kareena Kapoor’s Role in ‘3 Idiots’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared being recognised by Steven Spielberg for her role in 3 Idiots

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

At the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a story that surprised many in the audience and subtly underscored the expanding reach of Indian cinema. During a conversation with Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena recalled an unexpected encounter with none other than Steven Spielberg, someone she never imagined would even be aware of her work.

She was travelling, seated at a restaurant, when she noticed Spielberg nearby. This was shortly after 3 Idiots had been released. What happened next left her stunned. Spielberg approached her and asked, “Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about the three students?” She responded with a smile, “Yes, that’s me.” Spielberg, she said, went on to tell her how much he had enjoyed the film.


For Kareena, the moment was more than just a compliment. In fact, it was proof that Indian films could travel far without any extra push or crossover effort. “He watched 3 Idiots and loved it. I didn’t need to do a Hollywood film for someone like Spielberg to notice me,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Spielberg has spoken about his fondness for 3 Idiots. Back in 2013, during a trip to Mumbai, he said that he had seen the film three times and connected with its emotional depth. It had clearly made a lasting impression.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani alongside Kareena, 3 Idiots was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. It became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time and resonated with audiences for its layered take on education, friendship, and self-discovery.


Kareena also addressed the question of why she hadn’t pursued work in Hollywood. “It just didn’t happen that way. I’ve never believed in chasing things,” she said. Still, she didn’t shut the door on international projects. “If something comes along naturally, maybe a Hindi-English film, why not? Especially when even Spielberg is watching our movies.”

She believes great stories transcend borders and we couldn’t agree more.

3 idiotshollywood filminternational projectskaran joharsteven spielbergvijay deverakondawaves 2025 summitkareena kapoor khan

Related News

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One Yet
Entertainment

5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

Adani Group
Business

India’s market regulator accuses Adani nephew of insider trading

Tom cruise
Food

This food fuels Tom Cruise before he performs daring stunts for action films

More For You

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L’Oréal Ambassador

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Viola Davis as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Cavill james bond

Henry Cavill tops the betting odds to become the next James Bond

Getty Images

Is Henry Cavill the 007 fans have been waiting for?

The hunt for the next James Bond is picking up steam again, and this time, it’s The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill who’s jumped to the top of the odds list. Bookmakers at William Hill now place him at 2/1, edging ahead of Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But while the odds are shifting, the decision is far from final, and Cavill’s popularity might actually work against him.

Cavill’s name has floated around Bond discussions for years. He ticks most boxes: British, charming, good with action, and has proven spy chops in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where he played the stylish Napoleon Solo. That film, originally based on a TV show co-created by Bond’s creator Ian Fleming, feels like a warm-up act for 007. Cavill’s calm charisma, tailored suits, and ability to land a punch and a one-liner make it easy to imagine him ordering a shaken martini, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism

IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' will go global using AI, says producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra is betting big on Ramayana, not just as a film for Indian audiences, but as a story that can speak to viewers across the world. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra shared how the upcoming mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is being developed with a global ambition, bringing together high-end tech with cultural roots.

He explained that the team isn’t just dubbing the film into other languages. Instead, they’re using real-time AI to match lip movements to multiple languages, so when audiences watch it in English, Spanish, or Japanese, it looks like the actors are actually speaking those tongues. The idea is to avoid the usual detachment of subtitles or awkward dubbing, and instead make the film feel native to each region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Namita Lal’s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film Buffs

Banker-turned-actor-producer Namita Lal—celebrated for films like 'Lihaaf' and 'In Galiyon Mein'—shares her top 10 cinematic gems

getty image

Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 Netflix series

From dark comedies to epic finales, Netflix’s May line-up promises binge-worthy brilliance for every mood

Netflix/Youtube

Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc