Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy

Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Saif Ali Khan, who has written the afterword in his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book on her pregnancy journey called Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, has written that the actress once considered surrogacy as an option to become a mother.

“Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it,” Khan wrote in the book.

The Omkara (2006) added, “Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday and launched her pregnancy book online. During the session, she revealed that how she was more worried during her second pregnancy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were hearing so many stories about (pregnant mothers and) COVID-19 since it was the peak of Covid. Just that worry, when we were carrying him (Jeh) out of the hospital for the first time, was overwhelming. I mean, we can be masked; he can’t be masked (sic),” she said.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has just forayed into film production with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The two are bankrolling filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.