Website Logo
  • Friday, August 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy

Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Saif Ali Khan, who has written the afterword in his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book on her pregnancy journey called Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, has written that the actress once considered surrogacy as an option to become a mother.

“Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it,” Khan wrote in the book.

The Omkara (2006) added, “Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday and launched her pregnancy book online. During the session, she revealed that how she was more worried during her second pregnancy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were hearing so many stories about (pregnant mothers and) COVID-19 since it was the peak of Covid. Just that worry, when we were carrying him (Jeh) out of the hospital for the first time, was overwhelming. I mean, we can be masked; he can’t be masked (sic),” she said.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has just forayed into film production with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The two are bankrolling filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Entertainment
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for first season of Heeramandi
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes 1 year
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as…
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India movie review: This Ajay Devgn starrer fails to give…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date
Entertainment
#Chiru153: Chiranjeevi’s next with director Jayam Mohan Raja goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kajol watches Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India in a theatre, posts…
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni wraps up the shooting of Shaakuntalam
Entertainment
Aamir Khan concerned over films releasing on streaming media platforms
Entertainment
Aahana Kumra to shoot her next in London
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed to head jury for Platform Competition at Toronto International Film Festival…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lord’s turn #RedForRuth as Tendulkar releases signed prints
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for…
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The…
Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul…