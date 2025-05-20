What’s better than a Guns N Roses concert? Kareena Kapoor says it’s jamming with Saif and Taimur at home

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor chose a quiet family evening over the much-awaited Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai this past weekend. Instead of joining the crowd at Mahalaxmi Race Course, she stayed home with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, enjoying a cosy music session together.

Kareena shared a glimpse of this private moment on Instagram. She posted a photo of Saif patiently teaching Taimur to play the guitar, with the young boy sitting on a stool, fully absorbed in learning. Kareena captured this from outside the room, framing the father and son in a warm, candid shot. She wrote, “Might have missed Guns N’ Roses… but I got my own band,” adding fire and heart emojis to the story.

Saif Ali Khan teaching Taimur guitar during a cozy family jam session Instagram Screengrab/Kareena Kapoor Khan





This intimate jam session highlighted a different side of the Kapoor-Khan family, one filled with simple pleasures and shared moments rather than the usual glitz. For Kareena, these moments clearly matter more than attending a big public event, no matter how exciting.

Meanwhile, the Guns N’ Roses concert marked the legendary band’s first performance in India in 13 years. The iconic lineup, including Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, returned with their touring band for a high-energy show packed with classics like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain.” The Mumbai crowd’s excitement was palpable, with Axl Rose expressing his happiness to be back on stage in the city.

Kareena Kapoor shares a rare glimpse of her husband and son bonding over music Instagram Screengrab/Kareena Kapoor Khan





On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Singham Again, sharing screen space with big names like Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. Rumours suggest she may next star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming project, tentatively called Daayra, alongside Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, though details remain unconfirmed.

While Guns N’ Roses rocked Mumbai, Kareena found her own kind of music and magic at home and sometimes, the best concerts happen right in your living room with loved ones.