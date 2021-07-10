Website Logo
  Saturday, July 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
Entertainment

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah to lead Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Vidya Balan, who is presently riding high on the success of her recently released film Sherni (2021), is set to reunite with producer Vikram Malhotra for a new project. The National Award-winning actress has signed on to star in director Suresh Triveni’s next directorial venture and joining her on the cast will be another National Award-winning actress Shefali Shah.

According to reports, Jalsa is the official title of the upcoming film. The makers locked the title as they thought it goes well with the plotline of the film. However, sources clarify that it has got nothing to do with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai, which used to attract a huge crowd in pre-coronavirus times.

Though nothing concrete is known about the storyline of the forthcoming film, some sources reveal that Balan and Shah will play central characters. The film is a drama thriller about social class differences.

Director Triveni has written the script along with a team of other writers. The team is looking at beginning production in Mumbai in September. The director has reportedly already begun pre-production and is waiting for Shah’s dates before finalising the filming schedule.

Meanwhile, Shah is currently keeping busy with her two upcoming projects. The actress next stars in the much-awaited medical thriller series Human, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The show, which went before cameras in January, revolves around the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. Kirti Kulhari also plays the lead character in it.

Shah has also started filming her next film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. It is a joint venture between Bhatt’s newly launched Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

