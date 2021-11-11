Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy team up for an untitled film

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There have been reports about a movie starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and on Thursday (11), finally, the film was officially announced.

The untitled comedy drama will be produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Applause Entertainment, and it will be directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Balan took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted, “Excited about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, with awesome co-stars @pratikg80 , @ileana_official , @sendhil_rama , helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Back with my Tumhari Sulu producers @EllipsisEntt . My first with @applausesocial !”

Well, the film has a very interesting star cast and with Balan giving a nod to it we surely have high expectations from it.

Talking about other films of Balan, the actress will be seen in a movie titled Jalsa which also stars Shefali Shah in the lead role. Meanwhile, D’Cruz has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely lined up.

Gandhi, who is big name in the Gujarati cinema, became a household name in India after he featured in Sony Liv’s series Scam: 1992. He recently made his Bollywood debut as a lead with the film Bhavai. Apart from this untitled film, Gandhi will be seen in movies like Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Dedh Bigha Zameen. He will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s series Six Suspects.

Ramamurthy has been a part of many international films and series, and had made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 release Shor in the City. With Thakurta’s directorial he will make his comeback in Hindi films.