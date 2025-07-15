Forza Horizon 5 sells 2 million units on PlayStation Store

Highlights:

Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly achieved over two million unit sales on PlayStation 5 in its first month following release. The figure was shared by Turn 10 Studios game designer Harrison B. on LinkedIn, where they stated they had contributed to cross-platform features that enabled the title’s PS5 success.

The statement, spotted by Bluesky user Timur222, has gained attention online. However, Harrison later clarified that the two million sales figure is not new data but based on public projections published by Alinea Analytics.

Designer credits cross-platform support for strong sales

In the LinkedIn post, Harrison stated:

“Created cross-platform feature designs enabling Forza Horizon 5 (PS5, 2025) to sell 2 million units in one month on PS5 alone.”

The designer later reached out to VGChartz to clarify the source of the sales number, stating:

“The 2mil figure is based off of public projections... it is not unfortunately new news. Appreciate y’all’s passion for the franchise tho!”

While not official sales data, the figure aligns with the title’s strong performance on the PlayStation platform since its launch.





Howdy! Saw an article of yours that has incorrect info attributed to me. The 2mil figure is based off of public projections from here, it is not unfortunately new news: alineaanalytics.com/blog/ps_may_...Appreciate ya'lls passion for the franchise tho!



— harrison "moss" (@mossmakesgames.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 12:32 AM





Forza Horizon 5 continues momentum with global success

Ahead of its PS5 release, Forza Horizon 5 had already surpassed 45 million players globally, based on the in-game Hall of Fame leaderboard. The game, originally exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms, expanded its audience with the 2025 PS5 release.

In its launch month, Forza Horizon 5 topped the PlayStation Store charts across Europe. In the US and Canada, it ranked third—still a significant showing for a title previously unavailable on the platform. It remained in the top position across both regions for the month of May.

No official Sony or Microsoft confirmation

As of now, neither Microsoft nor Sony has officially confirmed the PS5 sales figure. However, the success of Forza Horizon 5 on the PlayStation platform highlights the growing demand for cross-platform experiences and the potential for Microsoft’s first-party titles to find new audiences beyond Xbox.