'Forza Horizon 6' arrives in Japan next year for Xbox and PC, coming later to PlayStation 5

Highlights:

Microsoft confirms Forza Horizon 6 during Tokyo Game Show 2025

Launches in 2026 on PC and Xbox, with PlayStation 5 release to follow

Japan chosen as setting after years of fan demand

Microsoft makes it official

Microsoft has formally announced Forza Horizon 6, confirming its release during the company’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The next entry in the open-world racing series will debut in 2026, first arriving on Xbox consoles and PC, before later making its way to PlayStation 5.

Japan finally arrives

Long regarded as the most-requested location among fans, Japan will serve as the backdrop for Forza Horizon 6. Executive Matt Booty described the choice as “bringing Japan to life like never before,” highlighting the demand that has persisted since the franchise began.

Blending city and countryside

According to art director Don Arceta, technical advances have allowed Playground Games and Turn 10 to create a more ambitious environment. Tokyo’s elevated roads, influenced by the studio’s work on the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion, will sit alongside rural areas such as Mount Fuji. Seasonal changes, a hallmark of the series, will also return.

A platform strategy shift

The title will be available as an Xbox Play Anywhere game and will launch on Game Pass. While the series has historically been Xbox-exclusive, Microsoft confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 will release on PlayStation 5 after its initial launch, signalling a broader approach to platforms.

Anticipation builds

The announcement follows months of speculation, including hints from a car import company tied to the game and earlier confirmation from Phil Spencer that a new Forza title would arrive in 2026. For players who have long awaited the Horizon Festival’s arrival in Japan, that wait is nearly over.