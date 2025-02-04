Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, takes legal action against fake news

Skip to content
Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action to fight online misinformation

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Aaradhya Bachchan, the 13-year-old daughter of Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved the Delhi High Court to combat the spread of false and misleading content about her online. The court has issued notices to Google, Bollywood Times, and other platforms, demanding their response to the allegations. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2025.

This legal action follows a previous ruling in April 2023, where the court ordered the removal of deceptive videos claiming Aaradhya was critically ill or had passed away. Justice C Hari Shankar, during the 2023 proceedings, condemned such content as “completely intolerable in law,” emphasising that every child, regardless of their background, deserves dignity and respect. The court had also directed Google to disclose the identities of those responsible for uploading such videos and to promptly remove any future misleading content.


In the latest hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna noted that several defendants failed to appear in court, effectively forfeiting their right to defend themselves. The court has now sought to proceed ex-parte, meaning the case will move forward without their input, and a decree may be issued in Aaradhya’s favour.


The petition, filed by Aaradhya through her father, Abhishek Bachchan, highlights the damaging impact of false reports on her privacy and reputation. Several YouTube channels and online platforms have circulated fabricated stories about her health, including claims of her demise and allegations of neglect by her family. Morphed images and videos have also been used to sensationalise these false narratives, violating her right to privacy.The Bachchan family’s legal team has accused these platforms of exploiting Aaradhya’s fame for profit, without considering the emotional and reputational harm caused to her and her family. The court reiterated that no individual, celebrity or otherwise, should be subjected to such invasive and misleading content, especially concerning their physical or mental well-being.

Aaradhya, born in 2011, is the granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Despite her young age, she has often been in the spotlight, making her a frequent target of online misinformation. This case

again stresses on the growing need to protect minors from digital exploitation and uphold their right to dignity in an increasingly connected world.

