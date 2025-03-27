Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

A minor road collision involving Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car and a BEST bus led to chaos and here’s what eyewitnesses say.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car was involved in a minor collision with a BEST bus in Mumbai, sparking controversy

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

A minor road incident involving a vehicle linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sparked controversy. On March 26, a BEST bus reportedly grazed a luxury car registered to the actress near Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Tara Road bungalow in Mumbai. Although Aishwarya herself was not in the car, the situation escalated when her bouncer allegedly confronted the bus driver.

According to reports, the bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it made contact with the Toyota Vellfire (MH02-GG-5050). The bus driver stopped to check for any damage, but an eyewitness claims that a bouncer from the bungalow came out and slapped him before he could report the incident to the police.


Following the altercation, the driver attempted to call the police by dialling 100. By the time officers arrived, the situation had cooled down, and the bungalow’s supervisor reportedly apologised to the driver on behalf of the bouncer. As a result, the driver chose not to pursue legal action and continued on his route towards Santacruz station.

A video of the incident circulating online shows a red BEST bus making contact with the luxury car, leading to a brief commotion on the road. While some initial reports suggested a major accident, sources close to the actress clarified that there were no injuries and that Aishwarya was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Aishwarya Rai Amitabh BachchanNeither Aishwarya Rai nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the viral accident controversyGetty Images


Despite the buzz, neither Aishwarya Rai nor her family has issued an official statement about the incident. However, fans expressed concern about her safety when news of the bus hitting her car surfaced.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. Since her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, the actress has taken on fewer film projects, focusing on select roles while balancing family life.



Aishwarya Rai Eyewitnesses claim Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer allegedly slapped the bus driver after the minor accidentGetty Images


While this road incident created temporary chaos, it appears to have been resolved amicably without legal consequences. However, the viral footage and eyewitness accounts have kept the public talking, raising questions about the conduct of security personnel in such situations.

amitabh bachchanbouncer confrontationjuhu tara roadlegal actionluxury carmumbairoad incident controversytoyota vellfireaishwarya rai bachchan

Related News

CSK vs RCB
Cricket

IPL 2025 - CSK vs RCB: Chennai and Bengaluru's clash of titans

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties
News

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties

Renée Zellweger Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast
Entertainment

Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

british-steel-iStock
Featured

British Steel to shut blast furnaces, up to 2,700 jobs at risk

More For You

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer leads the 2024 BAFTA TV nominations, but controversy over the real-life stalker it’s based on continues to spark debate

Netflix

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

Netflix's psychological drama Baby Reindeer has taken the lead at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, securing eight nominations. Created by and starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, the show has received widespread acclaim, though it remains at the centre of controversy due to a real-life defamation lawsuit. Gadd is nominated for Best Leading Actor, while co-stars Jessica Gunning who plays stalker Martha and Nava Mau as Teri are both in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Following closely behind, ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, and Disney+’s Rivals have each earned six nominations. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which exposed one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice involving sub postmasters falsely accused of fraud, is also up for Best Limited Drama alongside Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s One Day, and BBC One’s Lost Boys and Fairies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Fans were left stunned after spotting a Virat Kohli lookalike in the hit Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Getty Images/ Pinterest

Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Cricket fans were left amused and confused after spotting a familiar face in the popular Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul. A viral Reddit post showed Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays Doğan Bey in the series, bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The uncanny similarities set social media abuzz, with fans playfully joking about Kohli making his television debut in a historical epic.

The conversation began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cavit Çetin Güner from the show, humorously captioning it, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.” This tongue-in-cheek reference to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, sparked a flood of reactions. Some fans admitted they were initially convinced that the cricketer had secretly ventured into acting, while others were stunned at the near-identical features between the two men.

Keep ReadingShow less
These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s most talked-about love triangle – The untold truth behind Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan

Getty Images

These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

"Amitabh is mine, was mine, and will always be mine”: Jaya Bachchan’s shocking words that ended Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged affair with Rekha!

The untold truth behind Bollywood’s most controversial love triangle and why Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ellen Pompeo Opens Up About Securing Her £16M ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Deal

The Grey’s Anatomy star secured a ground-breaking £16M deal through bold negotiation

Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo on negotiating £16M ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ deal: “I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to”

Ellen Pompeo, best known for playing Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama "Grey’s Anatomy," didn’t just stumble into her position as one of the highest-paid actresses on television. She made a strategic move, backed by confidence and preparation, to secure a deal worth £16 million a year.

When Pompeo decided to negotiate for a higher salary in 2017, she first sought advice from the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes. Though Rhimes didn’t control the financial decisions, Pompeo wanted her support before making waves in the industry. Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Pompeo shared that Rhimes was fully behind her, telling her that no one would offer her what she deserved, and she had to demand it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return as Magneto and Professor X in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

With Avengers: Doomsday set for a 2026 release, fans eagerly await the return of the beloved X-Men characters in the expanding multiverse saga

Getty Images

Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return as Magneto and Professor X in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will reprise their legendary X-Men roles in Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in May 2026. The announcement was made during a live-streamed event revealing the film’s extensive ensemble cast.

The two veteran actors, who first played Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, will reunite on screen, marking McKellen’s first return to the role since X-Men: Days of Future Past. Stewart last appeared as a variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a cameo that teased Marvel’s growing multiverse storylines.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc