Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

A minor road incident involving a vehicle linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sparked controversy. On March 26, a BEST bus reportedly grazed a luxury car registered to the actress near Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Tara Road bungalow in Mumbai. Although Aishwarya herself was not in the car, the situation escalated when her bouncer allegedly confronted the bus driver.

According to reports, the bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it made contact with the Toyota Vellfire (MH02-GG-5050). The bus driver stopped to check for any damage, but an eyewitness claims that a bouncer from the bungalow came out and slapped him before he could report the incident to the police.





Following the altercation, the driver attempted to call the police by dialling 100. By the time officers arrived, the situation had cooled down, and the bungalow’s supervisor reportedly apologised to the driver on behalf of the bouncer. As a result, the driver chose not to pursue legal action and continued on his route towards Santacruz station.

A video of the incident circulating online shows a red BEST bus making contact with the luxury car, leading to a brief commotion on the road. While some initial reports suggested a major accident, sources close to the actress clarified that there were no injuries and that Aishwarya was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Despite the buzz, neither Aishwarya Rai nor her family has issued an official statement about the incident. However, fans expressed concern about her safety when news of the bus hitting her car surfaced.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. Since her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, the actress has taken on fewer film projects, focusing on select roles while balancing family life.









While this road incident created temporary chaos, it appears to have been resolved amicably without legal consequences. However, the viral footage and eyewitness accounts have kept the public talking, raising questions about the conduct of security personnel in such situations.