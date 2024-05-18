  Cannes 2024: Aishwarya walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance - EasternEye
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition on Thursday with a gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, who are also attending the film gala.

Aishwarya Rai (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again opted for a gown by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya wore a shimmery blue and silver gown as she walked the red carpet on Friday for the screening of acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature Kinds of Kindness, starring two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone.

The outfit boasted a sweeping trail and bold, dramatic shoulders, featuring metallic fringe. The actress had a cast on her right hand that she has been wearing for an unspecified injury.

The actor struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet. She was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola’s latest movie Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver.

Besides Aishwarya, actress Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the French Riviera in a draped ivory crepe-back satin dress from designer Prabal Gurung.

The 31-year-old actor was representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

“Rendezvous at the Riviera,” Kiara posted on Instagram along with a video from Cannes.

At the internationally recognized festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d’Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors’ Fortnight and Maisam Ali’s compelling In Retreat in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film Manthan was screened on Friday under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.

