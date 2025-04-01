Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Kajra re' dance at family wedding goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya recently created an unforgettable desi family moment at a wedding in Pune when they danced together to the iconic track 'Kajra Re.' Aaradhya Bachchan had turned heads at the event for her stunning desi look. Dressed in a beautiful white lehenga with delicate embroidery and pearl detailing, the 12-year-old donned a fresh, traditional style that left fans thoroughly impressed.
The Bachchan family made a stylish appearance at the event, putting to rest any lingering rumours about their personal lives. Aishwarya looked elegant in a green anarkali suit, while Abhishek kept it sharp in a peach Indo-Western outfit. But it was Aaradhya who caught everyone’s attention with her poised demeanour and graceful attire, getting praise online, with many applauding Aishwarya for raising her with strong values.
Social media buzzed with reactions. One user noted, "Aishwarya has raised her right, Aaradhya carries herself so well." Others loved her "relatable Gen Z pose," tilting her head slightly for photos. While most admired her simplicity, opinions were split on Aishwarya’s choice of an anarkali. Some loved it, while others felt it was repetitive.
The wedding, which was for Aishwarya’s cousin Shloka Shetty’s brother, also saw candid moments of the trio mingling with relatives. In one photo, Aaradhya sat casually with her cousins, dressed in a white top and jeans, giving us a casual inside glimpse.
This appearance comes after months of speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage, which the couple has consistently dismissed by simply living their lives, attending events together, and supporting Aaradhya at school functions.
On the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for Housefull 5 and King, while Aishwarya has been selective with projects since Ponniyin Selvan II. But for now, all eyes are on Aaradhya who is growing up so gracefully under the spotlight.