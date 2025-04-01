Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Kajra re' dance at family wedding goes viral

The power couple shuts down speculation with their united presence at a Pune family function, while Aaradhya steals hearts in traditional attire.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral ‘Kajra Re’ Dance

Throwback to a precious family moment when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-warming old picture with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya

Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya recently created an unforgettable desi family moment at a wedding in Pune when they danced together to the iconic track 'Kajra Re.' Aaradhya Bachchan had turned heads at the event for her stunning desi look. Dressed in a beautiful white lehenga with delicate embroidery and pearl detailing, the 12-year-old donned a fresh, traditional style that left fans thoroughly impressed.




The Bachchan family made a stylish appearance at the event, putting to rest any lingering rumours about their personal lives. Aishwarya looked elegant in a green anarkali suit, while Abhishek kept it sharp in a peach Indo-Western outfit. But it was Aaradhya who caught everyone’s attention with her poised demeanour and graceful attire, getting praise online, with many applauding Aishwarya for raising her with strong values.



Social media buzzed with reactions. One user noted, "Aishwarya has raised her right, Aaradhya carries herself so well." Others loved her "relatable Gen Z pose," tilting her head slightly for photos. While most admired her simplicity, opinions were split on Aishwarya’s choice of an anarkali. Some loved it, while others felt it was repetitive.


The wedding, which was for Aishwarya’s cousin Shloka Shetty’s brother, also saw candid moments of the trio mingling with relatives. In one photo, Aaradhya sat casually with her cousins, dressed in a white top and jeans, giving us a casual inside glimpse.




This appearance comes after months of speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage, which the couple has consistently dismissed by simply living their lives, attending events together, and supporting Aaradhya at school functions.

On the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for Housefull 5 and King, while Aishwarya has been selective with projects since Ponniyin Selvan II. But for now, all eyes are on Aaradhya who is growing up so gracefully under the spotlight.

aaradhya bachchanabhishek bachchanbachchan familyfamily weddinggreen anarkali suithousefull 5inside glimpseponniyin selvan iipunetraditional lookwhite lehengaaishwarya rai

Related News

Sam Mendes Unveils Cast for Beatles Biopic Four-Film Event in 2028
Entertainment

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & more: Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopics' cast revealed for the epic four-film event in 2028

Trump’s Promise: TikTok Deal Before April 5 to Avoid Ban
Business

Trump promises TikTok deal before April 5 to prevent ban

Car Tax Changes: EV Owners Now Required to Pay for the First Time
News

Car tax changes take effect: EV owners to pay for first time

Lucknow Hosts Punjab in First Home Game of the Season
Cricket

IPL 2025 - LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow to host Punjab in first home game of the season

More For You

Tom Holland Teases a Fresh Start with ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland teases a fresh start as Spider-Man in Brand New Day, promising a new direction for Peter Parker

Pinterest

Tom Holland's Spider-Man storyline gets a fresh start with 'Brand new day' in 2026

Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man adventure is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking a shift from the previous "Home" theme that defined his earlier films. The announcement came during CinemaCon, where director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shared his excitement for the project, calling himself a long-time fan of the web-slinger’s relatable struggles and humour.

Holland, currently filming elsewhere, sent a video message teasing the film’s direction. “We left you hanging with No Way Homes cliffhanger,” he said, “but this is a clean slate. A real fresh start.” Cretton added that his team is deep in development, obsessing over everything from the suit design to swinging sequences, aiming to deliver something audiences haven’t seen before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra’s Funny Prank on Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerj

Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra turned the tables on Abhishek Bachchan with a cheeky text to Rani Mukerji

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra pranked Abhishek Bachchan by sending an ‘I miss you’ text to Rani Mukerji leaving her confused!

Bollywood friendships often lead to some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, and one such incident involved Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. During the filming of Bluffmaster in 2005, Priyanka decided to get back at Abhishek for a prank he played on her, leading to a fun mix-up with Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his playful nature and pranks on set, had hidden Priyanka’s phone by sitting on it, leaving her searching for it everywhere. When he finally had to stand up, she discovered what had happened. To get even, Priyanka found the perfect opportunity when Abhishek left his phone unattended. She, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh, planned to strike back.

Keep ReadingShow less
Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India

Nimmi

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India

WHETHER it was by making a mark in magnificent classics, or starring alongside the biggest stars, Nimmi established herself as one of Bollywood’s greatest ever leading ladies.

She earned the nickname ‘unkissed girl of India’ after an encounter with a Hollywood icon, starred in Hindi cinema’s first technicolour film, and even helped finance the Oscar-nominated classic Mother India when it ran into trouble.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Dear England' brings Gareth Southgate’s story to life on stage

Gwilym Lee (as Gareth Southgate) and members of the ensemble cast in Dear England at the National Theatre

'Dear England' brings Gareth Southgate’s story to life on stage

THERE was an element of art imitating life – or, more accurately, life imitating art – in the affairs of Gareth Southgate last week.

While the actor Gwilym Lee was at the National Theatre playing Gareth Southgate in a revival of James Graham’s play Dear England, the former England football manager was on the BBC delivering the Richard Dimbleby lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tragic losses: Bollywood icons who died young
Sushant Singh Rajput

Tragic losses: Bollywood icons who died young

THE death anniversaries of late stars Meena Kumari (March 31) and Divya Bharti (April 5) fall in the next couple of weeks.

What both leading ladies had in common was that they died young – Meena Kumari in 1972 and Divya Bharti in 1993 – leaving the Hindi cinema industry in deep shock. There have also been other Bollywood stars who unexpectedly died young across the decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc