Aishwarya Rai’s rare personal gesture with fan steals spotlight before her L’Oréal Paris runway

Highlights:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya for the global fashion event.

A video captured the actress consoling a tearful fan outside her hotel, wiping away her tears.

She patiently posed for pictures and comforted the overwhelmed fan.

Aaradhya Bachchan was seen keeping a low profile, steering clear of the camera's attention.

The actress is set to walk the ramp for L'Oréal Paris during the week-long schedule.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has landed in Paris for the much-anticipated Paris Fashion Week, but it was a moment away from the runway that truly won hearts. A video online shows the former Miss World comforting a visibly emotional fan. The actress, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is in town for her flagship commitment with beauty giant L'Oréal.

Aishwarya Rai pauses for emotional fan moment in Paris leaving social media buzzing Instagram Screengrab/aishwarya_raifan





What happened with the fan outside the hotel?

The clip tells the whole story. As Aishwarya, stepping out in a blue blazer and trousers ensemble, with heels and her hair loose, made her way to a car, she noticed a fan who was crying. She walked over, just like that. The video is a bit shaky, but you can see Aishwarya reaching out, gently wiping a tear from the fan's cheek. She is talking, low and calm, and then she is holding the woman's hand. Actually holding it. They stood there for a moment before she agreed to the photo, making sure the fan was really okay before she took the picture.





What was Aaradhya doing all this time?

Well, Aaradhya clearly wanted no part of the scene. While her mother was occupied, Aaradhya was all about a quick escape. She made a dash for the car door, practically diving inside to avoid the cameras. You cannot blame her, really. All that fuss would make anyone want to slip away. It is a dynamic fans have observed before, with Aaradhya often choosing to step back during public appearances.





What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role at Paris Fashion Week?

Her presence at the event is no surprise. As a long-standing global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, she is a fixture at their flagship show. She is scheduled to walk in Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris, which is one of the highlights of the fashion week calendar. Last year, she turned heads in a dramatic red gown, and expectations are sky high for her appearance this time around. The show will be streamed live for her global audience to watch from home.