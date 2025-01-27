Top 10 best scenes of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Deewar'

Eastern Eye highlights 25 standout moments and trends to look forward to:

1. Music superstars: The UK’s love for live music will be met with more major concerts headlined by music stars. January kicks off with the Rewind Queens concerts featuring Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal, and Alisha Chinai. Kumar Sanu will perform in London (February 15) and Leicester (February 16). April will see UK tours from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Satinder Sartaaj and Armaan Malik. Expect many more big names, including south Indian music stars, to announce shows soon.

2. Regional cinema stunners: Regional Indian films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Gujarati continue to challenge Bollywood’s dominance. This thriving trend is set to grow in 2025, offering a rich variety of movies in cinemas, on streaming platforms, and at international festivals. A standout event will be the screening of RRR at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11, accompanied by a live orchestra performing its stunning score. Collectively, these productions will provide film enthusiasts with greater choice and a more comprehensive representation of Indian cinema.

RRR

3. Cinema celebrations: This year marks milestone anniversaries for several iconic films, including 70 years of the 1955 classic Shree 420. Two standout celebrations promise unforgettable events: the recordbreaking 1995 romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will celebrate 30 years with the UK premiere of its stage adaptation Come Fall In Love this summer. Meanwhile, the cult classic Sholay turns 50, with live events and screenings of the 1975 masterpiece.

4. Book smart: Literary enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting lineup of books from talented British authors in 2025. Notable releases include The Midnight King by Tariq Ashkanani (April 10), The Girl in Cell A by Vaseem Khan (May 1), and The Chemist by AA Dhand (May 22). Additionally, paperback editions of acclaimed novels such as Finding Sophie by Imran Mahmood will be available, offering readers more choices.

5. Free events: A variety of free events will enrich 2025, including vibrant summer melas in parks across the UK. South Asian Heritage Month will feature a diverse lineup of activities, from film screenings to live performances. The Nehru Centre in London will host culturally rich music and dance events. There will also be free exhibitions and workshops around the UK. The free Mid-day Mantra shows in Birmingham will return.

The cover of the book The Girl in Cell A by Vaseem Khan

6. Stand-up comedy stars: The UK comedy scene in 2025 will be buzzing with solo tours by stars like Sukh Ojla, Paul Chowdhry, Guz Khan, Eshaan Akbar, and Russell Peters. Hilarious ensemble shows, including Ladies of Laughter, The Muslims Are Coming, The Indians Are Coming, and Desi Central, led by Midlandsbased Luv Entertainment, will also delight audiences. Monthly South Asian comedy nights such as Brown Sauce will showcase a mix of rising talents and seasoned headliners. Additionally, the popular Arabs versus Asians show is set to make a return.

7. Soho stunners: Soho Theatre in central London has been instrumental in bringing Indian stand up comedy talent to the UK like no other organisation in recent years. In 2025, the venue will continue to host standout solo shows, while also showcasing many top comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. Additionally, British Asian talents will feature prominently at the theatre, which now boasts a dedicated south Asian Heritage section online, highli hting a diverse array of performances.

8. Big Aziz comeback: Following the success of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man in 2024, which highlighted his multifaceted talents as a writer, director, producer, and actor, comedian Aziz Ansari is set to make a similar impact in 2025. Ansari returns with the Hollywood film Good Fortune, a project he has written, directed, and produced. He also stars alongside Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Sandra Oh in this intriguing tale of an angel who loses his wings after swapping the body of a struggling man with that of his wealthy employer. This marks a triumphant return for Ansari, showcasing his creative brilliance.

Aziz Ansari

9. Film festival treasures: Film festivals remain a treasure trove for discovering hidden cinematic gems. The annual London Indian Film Festival and London Asian Film Festival will return with dynamic programmes featuring premieres, top talents, and short film competitions. The London Film Festival and Raindance will also showcase a strong south Asian presence. Additionally, keep an eye out for Bangladeshi and Pakistani film festivals.

10. Sufi sounds: Qawwali music continues its resurgence in 2025 with a blend of spirituality and electrifying performances at concerts, community events, and major festivals like Womad. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will embark on another UK tour this April, performing alongside his son, Shah Zaman Ali Khan. UK-based acts such as The Orchestral Qawwali Project and Chand Ali Khan & Group will deliver captivating shows, while Pakistan’s Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal is also set to return for another tour.

11. Top telly: Indian television serials will continue to captivate audiences in 2025, with favourites like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Bigg Boss, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi leading the charge. New shows are also gaining traction, with many available across multiple platforms. Unlike some streaming content, Indian TV serials will maintain their reputation for being family-friendly, offering wholesome entertainment for all.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

12. Musical mastery: World-class maestros will grace the stage in 2025 with exceptional classical Indian concerts. The year begins with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s headline performance at the Royal Festival Hall in London on January 25. Classical homegrown talents such as Roopa Panesar and Jasdeep Singh Degun will also captivate audiences across the UK. Music enthusiasts can look forward to a range of events, from intimate free performances to grand productions in major venues. Highlights include the annual Darbar Music Festival, which unites exciting newcomers and global icons, as well as performances at culturally rich spaces like The Bhavan and the Nehru Centre in London.

13. Bollywood sequels: Hindi cinema in 2025 will be dominated by sequels, whether continuing existing stories or reviving popular franchises with standalone films. Anticipated releases include Raid 2, Dhadak 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and De De Pyaar De 2. However, the most eagerly awaited is War 2, an action-packed entertainer starring mega-stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. Fans can also expect announcements of other sequels as the year unfolds.

14. Female secret agents: Bollywood’s male-dominated spyverse gets a powerful addition this Christmas with the female-led action film Alpha. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, this big-budget entertainer joins the successful franchise that includes Pathaan, War, and the Tiger series. Fans can look forward to thrilling action sequences, stunning locations, and high-profile cameos from stars who have appeared in the earlier films.

15. Delightful dance: From contemporary to Indian classical, 2025 will feature captivating performances throughout the year. UK talents like Akram Khan, Amina Khayyam, Aakash Odedra, Jaivant Patel, Sonia Sabri, and Vidya Patel will deliver standout shows. Highlights include two unmissable productions at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London: Mythili Prakash: She’s Auspicious (February 28-March 2) and Aakash Odedra: Songs of the Bulbul (July 17-19).

16. Pakistani drama: Pakistani serials, celebrated worldwide for their compelling storytelling, have achieved recordbreaking viewership in recent years. This success is set to continue in 2025 with dramas led by top stars. A major highlight is the release of Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series boasts a stellar cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, and Hania Aamir.

17. American girl power: The prominence of south Asian talent in Hollywood continues to rise, with North American female stars leading the way. Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her film debut in Freakier Friday and Slanted. Avantika Vandanapu shines in the action thriller Ballerina Overdrive, while Megan Suri takes on a role in Companion. Mindy Kaling also remains a powerhouse.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

18. Perfect parties: The British Asian club scene will stay lively, offering regular parties packed with the biggest dance anthems. Kuch Kuch, the UK’s longest-running Bollywood night, will continue to thrill partygoers. London-based brand Bombay Funkadelic will lead the way with a diverse array of events, including Bollywood club nights, Holi celebrations, boat parties, Halloween specials, and cricket-themed gatherings, ensuring there’s something for everyone throughout the year.

19. UK TV: British TV in 2025 will shine with the talents of top British Asian hosts and actors. Romesh Ranganathan will continue his reign as a standout figure with a slate of hit shows, including Rob & Romesh Vs…, The Ranganation, The Weakest Link, and The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan. Fans can also look forward to the return of popular comedies Man Like Mobeen and Juice.

20. British theatre: British Asian theatre is set to captivate audiences, with acclaimed writers like Tanika Gupta presenting new work and established companies such as RIFCO delivering family-friendly plays. Top UK talents will take on key roles in productions, while emerging voices will find fresh opportunities to shine. Notable companies to watch include Tara Arts, Tamasha, Phizzical, The Thelmas, and Kala Sangam.

21. Spiritual sounds: Devotional concerts will continue, offering a rich array of performances specialising in Bhajan, Kirtan, and Sufi music. UK-based exponents like Bhavik Haria will lead the way, providing something meaningful for audiences. These concerts promise to unite generations and deliver enlightening experiences. For updates on upcoming shows, check sites like Eventbrite.

22. Content creators: The dominance of social media continues to spotlight a new generation of online stars in 2025. Whether it’s comedy, dance, or meaningful content, creators of all ages will deliver engaging material for audiences. Educational reels covering topics like cooking, fitness, sexual health, wellness, interior design, and environmental awareness will also gain traction. A recent Eastern Eye article highlights some standout creators, making them well worth exploring for essential and entertaining viewing.

Simone Ashley Getty Images for Netflix

23. Cool Britannia: The new wave of British stars will continue to make waves in international projects. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley will shine in high-profile films F1 and This Tempting Madness. Dev Patel adds to his stellar resume with the psychological horror film Rabbit Trap, while Riz Ahmed stars in Hamlet and The Phoenician Scheme and takes on triple duties as star, writer, and producer for Amazon Prime’s Quarter Life. Charithra Chandran is set to impress with multiple TV projects, including One Piece, Pillow Talk, Song of the Sun God, and Arzu. One Day star Ambika Mod returns in the much-anticipated series Playdate, while Rish Shah gears up for laughs in the American comedy Overcompensating.

24. Inclusivity: The ongoing push for inclusivity is set to amplify south Asian representation across all facets of popular culture in 2025. From live events and literature to radio, TV, and film, diverse British Asian talent will continue to shine. Major platforms like Glastonbury and Womad will spotlight south Asian performers, while opening doors for aspiring talents.

25. Top UK newcomers: There has been a surge in British newcomers in recent years, with many making a mark in the western mainstream. Whether in music, comedy, dance, poetry, acting, or writing, look out for new talent to emerge in 2025. This will also include some surprising everyone with star-making turns.

Many will be featured in Eastern Eye, the UK’s top supporter of new British Asian talent. The number one UK South Asian newspaper will continue to include breaking news, exclusives, celebrity interviews, fabulous features, and more. We look forward to sharing another actionpacked year with you.