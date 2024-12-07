Shivam Khajuria: Rising star shines in TV drama ‘Anupamaa’

The actor discusses his creative journey, inspirations, future ambitions and his experience working on Anupamaa.

Shivam Khajuria

By: Asjad Nazir

RAPIDLY rising star Shivam Khajuria has been lighting up screens with standout performances in top TV serials, including Molkki, Mann Sundar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The versatile actor recently added another feather to his cap by joining the superhit show Anupamaa, which attracts millions of viewers worldwide every week.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talented actor to discuss his creative journey, inspirations, future ambitions and his experience working on Anupamaa.

How do you reflect on your journey so far?

It has been magical. I am still at the very beginning of this journey, but everything I have learnt and experienced so far has deepened my love for this art form. I feel blessed to create meaningful content that resonates with people and to work with top professionals in the industry. There is a long way to go, but I am hopeful about continuing gracefully.

Which of your projects so far has been closest to your heart?

Each project has been a part of me because I always give my very best. Mann Sundar was like a bootcamp, teaching me the ins and outs of working on a TV show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was my first experience in an ensemble cast with an established legacy. Now, Anupamaa gives me the chance to work with the best in the industry and live up to the high standards already set.

How did you feel landing a lead role in the superhit show Anupamaa?

It felt amazing when I heard the news. I felt blessed, but I was also mindful of the immense responsibility of being part of a show loved by millions globally.

Did you feel pressure joining such a successful show?

Not really. I did not feel pressure, but I did feel a strong sense of responsibility to carry forward the legacy and maintain the upward trajectory of the show.

How does this character compare to others you have played?

This is the most high-energy character I have played so far. Prem is very different from me, so I have been learning a lot through him. He is a sensible individual with a childlike persona, carrying the weight of his past and pain, yet bringing happiness to those around him.

Why do you think this show is so incredibly popular?

The show resonates with audiences because it addresses ordinary, personal matters that make it deeply relatable. Instead of focusing on grandeur, it celebrates the simpler aspects of daily life, emphasising love and sacrifice.

What has been your most memorable moment working on this show?

It is still early, but every day brings something new to learn, which in itself is memorable. Shooting Prem’s realisation of his love for Raahi was particularly fun and stands out as a memorable scene.

What is the master plan going forward?

I want to learn more, observe more, do more, be kind, keep moving upwards, explore new opportunities and never stop.

What do you find most rewarding about being an actor?

I love discovering different aspects of my personality through the characters I play. Acting allows me to live so many different lives and connect with people through stories.

What inspires you?

Life inspires me. As they say, art imitates life. My family, the people around me and nature are constant sources of inspiration. The greatest inspiration is the resilience of the human mind to overcome anything.

Anupamaa is available on Star Plus and Hotstar