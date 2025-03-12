Amitabh Bachchan buys prime land near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for father’s memorial

Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a second plot of land in Ayodhya, this time a large 54,454 square foot piece, located roughly 10 kilometres from the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. The land was bought through the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, an organisation set up by the actor in 2013 to honour his late father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This latest purchase adds to Bachchan’s earlier investment in Ayodhya. In January 2024, he bought land in a premium township called Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore. Reports suggest that property was meant for residential use. Now, sources indicate the newly acquired land could be developed into a memorial dedicated to his father’s life and literary legacy.

The sale was confirmed by Ayodhya’s Stamp and Registration Department. Pratap Singh, an official from the department, stated that while they have processed the sale deeds, the specific purpose of the land will only become clear once the local development authority approves any building plans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s land acquisition in Ayodhya is reportedly for his father’s memorial project Getty Images

Both transactions were handled by Rajesh Rishikesh Yadav on behalf of Bachchan.

Ayodhya seems to hold personal significance for Amitabh Bachchan. He previously shared that the city’s deep spiritual roots and cultural heritage have created an emotional bond for him. “This is not just about property,” he said in an earlier statement. “It’s about a connection to Ayodhya’s traditions and timeless spirit.”

Bachchan’s first plot, located within "The Sarayu," a luxury development project by Mumbai’s House of Abhinandan Lodha, is close to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and sits along the banks of the Sarayu River. That purchase was reportedly finalised for ₹14.50 crore.

On the professional front, the veteran actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD (2024), where he portrayed Ashwatthama alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

With these recent investments, Bachchan seems to be definitely weaving a personal legacy with the evolving spiritual and cultural landscape of Ayodhya.