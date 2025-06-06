Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

My playlist with Rick Ram

Rick Ram shares the stories behind his favourite songs that shaped his journey from a young talent to a chutney soca superstar.

My playlist with Rick Ram

Rick Ram

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Music has inspired every aspect of Rick Ram’s life. The massively popular chutney soca star grew up surrounded by songs that shaped him as both an artist and individual. That journey led him to become an award-winning singer with a string of hits.

When Eastern Eye asked him to select his favourite songs, he chose ones filled with magic, meaning and cherished memories.

Tu by Sonu Nigam: When I was about 11, my mother Camla Ramoutar sang with a band called Melody Express and rehearsed at our home. One night, the lead singer did not show up, and they were practising this song. Jerry Beharry overheard me singing along and told me to perform it on stage. It became the first song I ever sang live.

Nache Man Mora Magan by Mohammed Rafi: Known as one of the most difficult songs to sing, this track encouraged me to pursue a music career. It was my first entry into Mastana Bahar, a respected platform that launched the careers of many artists.

Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho: This song brought me my love and life partner, Vanessa Ramoutar. I entered a major competition in Trinidad and Tobago for the best cover version of this song. I did two versions with Xsitaaz Band and Caribbean Vibrations Band. We performed on a live TV show called Indian Variety, and I needed a dancer. That is when the beautifully talented Vanessa walked into my life.

Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: This film track is a personal favourite to sing live. It remains one of the sweetest songs ever composed.

Sapano Main Pyardi by Ramdeo Chaitoo: This was the first traditional chutney song I covered. It will always hold a special place in my heart because it represents Caribbean music.

Ro Na Kabhi Nahin Rona from Apna Desh: I recorded a cover version of this song in 2007 and was blessed with a beautiful baby girl that same year. She brought such light into our lives, and the song became a huge success. To commemorate that moment, we named our daughter after the track – Varonah. For her sweet 16, we created a special remix of it just for her.

Ah Wish I Was Single by Rick Ram: I have many original hits in the chutney soca genre, but this one stands out. In 2012, I recorded the song and entered two competitions. I placed third in the Chutney Soca Monarch and won my first title as South Super Saturday Chutney Soca Monarch.

Nanda Baba by Anand Yankarran: This iconic song, originally sung by the late, great legend Anand Yankarran, remains one of the greatest traditional chutney tracks. I remember calling Mr Yankarran to ask his permission to do a cover, just before he passed away. He was so excited and said he had never heard anyone sing it the way I did. I recorded it with his blessings.

Luuuzzaarr by Rick Ram: This song was born out of a difficult time, when my wife and I were being bullied. Rather than retaliating, we channelled that experience into creating something positive. Luuuzzaarr made a huge impact – and helped me win two titles: the 2024 Chutney Soca Monarch and the 103.1FM Chutney Soca Road March competition.

Party Like This by Rick Ram: This original song is dedicated to my little prince, my son Rick Junior. He is full of energy and watches everything I do. A reflection of him, I am proud of this track just as I am proud of him and everything he is. It has become his anthem.

Instagram: @rick.ramoutar.75

anand yankarranapna deshchutney socakabhi alvida naa kehnaluuuzzaarrmohammed rafimusicparty like thispretty womanramdeo chaitoosongssonu nigamrick ram

Related News

bradford-murder
UK

Bradford stabbing: Husband pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

tom felton harry potter
Entertainment

Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts
News

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

Priya Mulji with participants
Column

Finding my tribe in unexpected places

Priya Mulji

More For You

Abhigyan Jha Reveals His Top 10 Favorites

Abhigyan Jha

getty images

My Top 10 with Abhigyan Jha

Ace producer Abhigyan Jha has written films like Krishna Cottage and created popular TV shows including Movers & Shakers, Jay Hind!, Qubool Hai 2.0, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Janani – AI Ki Kahani.

He currently hosts the popular podcast Fsex: The Free Speech Experiment, a conversational and humorous live show that explores a range of topics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters

Getty

Ultimate Rajesh Roshan playlist

He may have often been overshadowed by famous family members, but that has not taken away from the remarkable achievements of ace composer Rajesh Roshan.

The uncle of superstar actor Hrithik Roshan and younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, he has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Explore the Sounds of Cherelena: A Playlist Like No Other

Cherelena

Instagram/ cherelenaofficial

My Playlist with Cherelena

Inspired by a love of Bollywood films and vibrant Punjabi music, Cherelena creates tracks that fuse diverse influences. With multiple singles and an album already to her name, the multilingual singer-songwriter from Holland recently added to her musical journey with the release of Cocaine.

Eastern Eye asked the exciting talent to share 10 songs she loves – and why they mean so much to her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 with Talal Qureshi

Talal Qureshi

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi

Talal Qureshi is not just riding the wave of Pakistani music – he is helping reinvent it. A trailblazer in electronic and experimental sound, he has fused desi roots with global beats to produce tracks that have thrilled music lovers and found their way onto popular TV shows such as Coke Studio and Ms Marvel.

From bringing Diplo to Pakistan to lighting up Times Square with his album TURBO, Qureshi’s journey has been boundary-breaking. His latest track Kailash Reimagined, a collaboration with global artists Delara, Charan and BEAM, proves once again that his sonic universe knows no borders. Here, the genre-defying hitmaker shares 10 unforgettable career moments – and he is only getting started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

SHAHID KAPOOR has come a long way since making his debut as a leading man in the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, taking on a wide range of roles across genres. From comedy and romance to intense, unpredictable characters, he has continued to push boundaries.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc