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Talvin Singh celebrates Zakir Hussain's enduring influence with 'Shradhanjali'

The concert brings together musicians inspired by Hussain's spirit of collaboration

Talvin Singh

Singh said what drew him to Hussain was not simply his virtuosity on the tabla, but the person behind the instrument

Instagram/ talvinsinghmusic
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jun 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Talvin Singh will present Shradhanjali at Southbank Centre on 4 July.
  • The performance is a tribute to the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.
  • Singh says Hussain's greatest influence was his outlook on music and life.
  • The concert brings together musicians inspired by Hussain's spirit of collaboration.

For Talvin Singh, Shradhanjali is more than a memorial concert. Speaking to Eastern Eye, the special performance at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall on 4 July is a celebration of the values and artistic spirit embodied by the late Zakir Hussain.

Speaking ahead of the event, Singh said what drew him to Hussain was not simply his virtuosity on the tabla, but the person behind the instrument.

"The whole point of the tribute is the inspiration from such a great musician," he said. "What attracted me to his artistry wasn't so much the tabla. It was more to do with his nature and his approach."

Hussain's ability to bring people together, encourage younger musicians and remain open to new ideas left a lasting impact on Singh and countless others across the musical world.

The artist behind the maestro

Singh believes Hussain's influence extended far beyond Indian classical music. Through projects such as Masters of Percussion and his collaborations across genres, he showed that artistic excellence and openness could exist side by side.

He recalled how Hussain's work gave younger musicians confidence to explore beyond traditional boundaries without abandoning their roots.

Listening to Hussain's performances with Shakti was particularly transformative. It introduced Singh to new musical possibilities and helped shape his understanding of how Indian classical music could engage with jazz and other forms while retaining its identity.

For Singh, Hussain's greatest gift was creating a space where musicians felt encouraged to grow rather than conform.

Finding his own voice

Despite Hussain's profound influence, Singh stressed that true admiration does not mean imitation.

One of the key lessons he learned throughout his career was the importance of developing an individual artistic voice.

"If you really want to admire somebody's creativity, don't copy them," he said.

That philosophy has guided his own journey, from his early experiments blending electronic music and Indian classical traditions to winning the Mercury Prize in 1999 for his album OK.

More than two decades later, Singh remains focused on artistic exploration rather than repeating past successes. He sees creativity as an ongoing process of learning, questioning and evolving.

Continuing a musical conversation

That spirit of exploration will define Shradhanjali, which brings together drummer Marcus Gilmore, mridangam virtuoso Ananthan R Krishnan, multi-percussionist Satin Singh and pianist Tom Rogerson.

Rather than presenting a fixed programme, Singh describes the performance as a musical conversation, with artists responding to one another in the moment.

The evening will begin with an improvised piano-and-tabla duet before expanding into a broader celebration of rhythm, collaboration and exchange.

At its heart, the concert reflects Hussain's belief that music can connect people across cultures and traditions. Presented by Asian Arts Agency, Shradhanjali aims to honour not only a legendary musician but also the values that made him such a beloved figure around the world.

Shradhanjali takes place at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, on 4 July.

indian music tabla maestro zakir hussain tribute cultural heritage talvin singh
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