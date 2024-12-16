Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zakir Hussain, iconic tabla player, dies at 73

He passed away in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Zakir-Hussain-Getty

Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, began his career as a child prodigy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 16, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

ZAKIR HUSSAIN, renowned for his mastery of the tabla and his influential contributions to Indian classical music, has died at the age of 73.

He passed away in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, began his career as a child prodigy. By the age of 12, he was already performing professionally, accompanying Indian classical musicians. At 18, he started touring internationally, earning acclaim for his solo performances, collaborations, and efforts to elevate the tabla’s global recognition.

His collaborations included work with artists such as George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and jazz musician Herbie Hancock. Over his career, Hussain received seven Grammy nominations and won four, including three this year, according to the Grammy website. He was also honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India’s highest artistic recognition.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, saying Hussain would be remembered as a "true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music" and brought the tabla to the global stage. Fellow musician Amjad Ali Khan, a renowned sarod player, said Hussain would "continue to bring the house down in the heavens."

Born in Mumbai, then Bombay, in 1951, Hussain grew up in a musical family under the guidance of his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. He moved to the United States in 1970 and later co-founded the fusion band "Shakti" with British guitarist John McLaughlin. Earlier this year, the group won a Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their record This Moment.

Hussain often spoke of his deep connection with the tabla. In an interview with the Press Trust of India last year, he described it as a “mate, a brother, a friend,” adding, “I cannot imagine that I can exist without it. It motivates me to get up in the morning and say, ‘hello.’”

(With inputs from agencies)

indian classical musictablatabla playerzakir hussainzakir hussain diesustad zakir hussain

Related News

Preet-Gill-Getty
Featured

British Sikhs questioned about India at UK airports: Preet Gill

Gabba-Test-Getty
Editorial

Rain disrupts Australia's momentum as India struggle at the Gabba

Prince-Andrew-Reuters
Featured

Prince Andrew faces new scrutiny over links to suspected Chinese spy

More For You

Head and Smith put Australia in control against India

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head, caught out by Rishabh Pant

Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS

Head and Smith put Australia in control against India

TWIN century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a magnificent fourth-wicket partnership as Australia reached a commanding 405-7 at stumps on day two of the third Test against India on Sunday (15).

Head scored a blistering 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia in a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Britain first European nation to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc

Britain first European nation to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc

BRITAIN officially became the 12th member of a trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan, Australia and Canada on Sunday (15) as it seeks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union.

Britain announced last year it would join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in its biggest trade deal since Brexit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions seen on June 22, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset

THE UK economy shrank for the second consecutive month in October, marking the first back-to-back decline in output since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in October, mirroring the decline recorded in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Weeks before death, Harshita Brella told family husband would kill her

HARSHITA BRELLA, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November, had told her family weeks earlier that her husband, Pankaj Lamba, "was going to kill her," according to her mother, Sudesh Kumari.

"He was making her life miserable," Kumari told the BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Keep ReadingShow less
D Gukesh

Gukesh secured the title after Ding resigned during a tense endgame that many had anticipated would end in a draw. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gukesh secured the title after Ding resigned during a tense endgame that many had anticipated would end in a draw. (Photo: Getty Images)

India's 18-year-old Gukesh becomes youngest-ever world chess champion

INDIAN chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest undisputed world chess champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday.

The 18-year-old's victory marked him as "the youngest world champion in history," according to the International Chess Federation, which made the announcement on social media platform X.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications